Tim Bunting, chief executive, added: “This is the final stage in bringing your second helicopter to life and making it mission ready, before it can come home to Cornwall. Having a second state-of-the-art AW169 at our disposal will boost the resilience, capability and versatility of our 19-hour-a-day service, all year round. It will mean that the crew can attend more missions by air and ultimately save even more lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal on this journey, I hope you’ll join us on this final part of the Heli2 mission.”