The third and final public consultation event for the Looe Flood Defence and Regeneration Scheme will take place at the Quayside Centre in West Looe between 10 am and 4 pm on Friday, 14 July.
This is the last opportunity for people to have their say and to speak to the project team prior to the submission of the Outline Business Case to the central government in the Autumn.
Six options have been considered in detail as part of the development of the scheme. These are:
· Adaptation of the town/community
· Demountable Barriers
· Permanent Flood Walls
· Quayside Extension
· Tidal Barrier Only
· Tidal Barrier with Breakwaters
Detailed information about all the options, including the potential benefits, challenges, and costs of delivering them, together with artists' impressions, is available on the scheme’s Let’s Talk site.
The site also includes background information and short films about the history of flooding in Looe, the environmental work which has been carried out for the project up to this date, providing a summary of some areas of interest, and the importance of the scheme to the economy of both the town and the wider South East Cornwall area, as well as outlining some early mitigation ideas.
A spokesperson from the Looe Flood Defence project team explained: "There is no preferred option for the scheme – we want to hear the views of the local community on which option they feel will best protect the town from avoidable flooding events for decades to come.
"This is a very important moment, both for the Looe Flood Defence and Regeneration scheme and for the long-term future of Looe. The support of local residents and businesses is vital to the success of the scheme.
"We want to ensure that the project’s decisions reflect the aspirations and the needs of the local community and are hoping that as many people as possible will come along to this final consultation event and complete the survey."
Anyone who is unable to attend the consultation on July 14 can complete the survey online here. The deadline for comments is July 21.
The feedback from the consultation events and the online survey will then be used to finalize the Outline Business Case which will be submitted to the Government.