A new BBC Tv series set to teach children about Cornwall’s history, after film crews spotted in Polperro over the bank holiday weekend.
Crews commissioned by the BBC have been spotted filming in the Cornish fishing village during the bank holiday weekend. It is believed this is part of a news CBBC and CBeebies series titled ‘Treasure Tales’.
The series comes from Screen Glue Ltd. and aims to unlock the story of Cornwall’s rich history through found objects. A release from the BBC explains: “Friends Fred and Pete live in the pretty Cornish village of Port Isaac and spend their days hunting for treasures. From mysterious hats to burnt buckets, pages of a diary to a broken telescope, each object has a story that Fred and Pete bring to life when they go on an adventure to discover more about the treasure’s secrets.
“Helping them on the way is Suzy who runs the Museum of Cornish Treasures in Post Isaac. Suzy knows a thing or two about the history of Cornwall and is on hand to offer pointers to the friends about how they can find out more about their discoveries and once the history of the item is unearthed, it may even end up on display in her museum.
“With challenges, songs and capers along the way, the items bring stories to life to provide a potted history lesson of the region in a fun, accessible way for children.”
Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children’s and Education said: “Learning is one of BBC Children’s core values and we want our programmes with educational themes to highlight great stories and to be fun and light-hearted for our audience. Factual Entertainment is a great way to do that and these new commissions are great additions to our existing shows and means we are offering the broadest range of content for children.”