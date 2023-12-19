Pelynt Young Farmers’ Club held its annual Christmas Tinsel Tractor Run in aid of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent institution (RABI) and Cornwall Air Ambulance on Sunday, December 17.
Jaz Salmon, the club’s chairman, said: “It was a very magical evening for everyone who took part as well as those who watched the procession meandering through Lanreath, Pelynt, Looe and Duloe and the local communities.
“Everyone had a great time and enjoyed the Christmas spirit!”
The club wanted to thank all those who supported the event including; Tina Hicks, Mike Alsop, Tony Smith and Armand Toms, SJM Drone Imaging, Welcome Looe & Polperro, The Tipsy Cow, Hannafore Point Hotel, Mole Valley Farmers, club leaders and members, everyone that watched, donated and supported the event and all the tractors that took part.
The winning tractors were; 1, Annabella Smith; 2, Alan Rundle and; 3, James Ede.
From this event the club raised £2,500 for charity.
Jaz added: “We’re all so happy to be able to give such a generous donation to the chosen charities this year.”