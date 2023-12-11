CHRISTMAS jumpers were the brief — and the festive knitwear was out in force as Callington Lions hosted their Bingo night.
A full house at the town hall saw families and friends having some seriously focused fun, all in aid of charitable causes supported by the Lions Club.
As more than 80 guests came through the door in time for eyes down, it was soon standing room only, and extra tables and chairs were quickly found.
The evening raised more than £1,000, said Lion Hayley Patton.
“Bingo is always a really busy event and our Christmas one was no exception – it will be back at Easter!
“We’d like to give a special thanks to Lions Claire Curtis and Hilary Harlow who were the organisers and hosts.”