SALTASH Rugby Club are to stage a festive Coaches Select v Presidents Select fixture to help raise funds for the Parkinson’s UK Charity.
The game, which will take place on Boxing Day at Moorlands Lane (11am), is part of a busy festive period at the club, which also includes a Christmas Meat Raffle on Christmas Eve (4pm) and the annual New Year’s Day Charity Pram Race (12.30pm).
A club spokesperson said: “Many of you will remember Steve O’Melia’s testimonial, where we raised an incredible £4,000. Steve is a cherished member of our rugby family, who continues to live with Parkinson’s
“Now, we’re coming together again for one of our own, our founder and president, Bill Ryan. Bill has been the heart of Saltash Rugby Club from the very beginning and he has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
“This Boxing Day, let’s show Bill just how his rugby family have his back and let’s raise as much as we can for Parkinson’s UK. Let’s make this Boxing Day unforgettable because together, we can support Bill, Steve and everyone affected by this disease. Let’s show them the power of rugby!”
For those unable to make it to the fixture, a special Just Giving page has been set-up. Already over £300 has been donated, but organisers hope to raise significantly more between now and the New Year.
On the field, Saltash’s first team have been flying high at the top of Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall, having recorded a perfect 12 wins from 12 games so far this season.
Last weekend, the Ashes put in a polished performance away to Bodmin, running out 94-3 victors.
The game marked a 300th club appearance for Ryan Rayner, who claimed two of their 14 tries on the day. Also on the scoresheet were Tom Rixon, Lewis Wells, Ryan Cruickshanks (2), Freddy Dover (2), Will Morton (5) and Lewis Stuart.