A festive day out is being organised for dogs and their humans during the run up to Christmas.
A Doggy Christmas Market will be held at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge on Sunday, November 3 between 10am and 3pm.
The RSPCA Cornwall branch at St Columb is staging a fun dog show to raise funds.
There will also be a Santa Paws Grotto, A wags Café, festive dog activities and more than 30 dog product exhibitors.
A RSPCA spokesperson said: “It’s time to start pampering the pooch for a chance to win prizes.
“Our summer show helped to raise much needed funds to help the ever-increasing number of residents at the Venton Centre and we hope your generosity at this time of year will help to swell the Christmas coffers.
“Bring the family along as there are classes for all shapes and sizes.”
A spokesperson said: “The run-up to the festive season isn’t just for families – our four-legged friends can now share the excitement of Christmas with their very own doggy market.
“There will even be a Santa Paws Christmas Grotto, where you can book a slot with the big man himself in advance and take home a picture of him and your pooch.”