The Wesley Methodist Church is the venue for the event which will be open each day except Sundays (from 10am to 12.30pm) through until December 23.
Some 30 groups, businesses and charities have each decorated their trees in specific ways to show what they have been doing this year: among them the 3 Bags Full and Knit and Natter groups, whose cute baby cardigans adorning the tree will be donated to Baby Basics for local families in the New Year.
Also represented is Morley Tamblyn day centre for adults with learning disabilities, whose tree has a coastal theme and features photographs of people creating beachy-style baubles from shells.
Other personalised trees with pride of place include the Levow Kesson choir, Royal British Legion, Liskeard in Bloom, Sterts Theatre, the TWIGS infant group and Liskeard Flower Club.
Liskeard’s Wesley Church is inviting all to a candlelit carol service on Saturday December 16 from 6pm — followed by teas, coffees, mince pies and mulled wine in the hall.