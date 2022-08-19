Festival organisers are ‘blown away’ by support
THE Ploughman’s Festival had a number of performers attend this year for the festival’s return. Pictures: Jon Harris Photography
Ploughman’s Festival organisers have been “blown away” by the support they received following the event’s return after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
The order of this year’s event were pop up tents and big sunshades for the hundreds turning out during one of the summer’s hottest days, but despite fears from festival organisers Stuart Houghton, Tracy Hodgkins and Viv Twornicki that the heat would lead to a low attendance – a rather ironic situation as 2019’s festival saw itself cancelled following almost biblical downpours – large crowds made their way to the community event.
Festival goers were greeted by a colourful produce and craft market with the Liskeard Monthly Market and the Ploughman’s Annual Farmers’ Market combining for the event, while around the field children were entertained by St Martin’s Church arts and crafts activities, Sparrows and Sycamores Forest School, a huge Noah’s Ark Bouncy Castle, and the arrival of a fire engine from Liskeard Community Fire Station.
The festival’s organisers have expressed their happiness with how the festival turned out as well as being blown away by the response to their appeal for sponsors and volunteers.
“As well as some much-needed financial backing after our long break, we also could not have had such a successful festival without assistance in many other ways, not just from Liskeard, but also from our surrounding villages. It was a fantastic team effort by the community for the community, and we are hugely grateful to them all,” they said.
The festival was rounded off with a party, The Falmouth Soul Sensation taking to the main stage to show everyone a goof time.
The band turned to social media following the event to say: “We had a fantastic time playing for you all today. We loved the atmosphere. Thank you for having us.”
