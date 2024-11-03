Partner organisations including the primary school, Tamar Grow Local and the National Trust were involved in staging the day, which had been planned with the support of the parish council over several months. However, a number of residents and those running groups and businesses felt that more could have been done to involve local people in both the planning and the communication of practical arrangements, for example around parking. Organisers say that they’re taking this feedback on board and will seek ideas directly from local people to make sure that next year’s event is improved.