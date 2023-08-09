The MP for North Cornwall has called on the developer responsible for a road closure in Bodmin leading to traffic mayhem to complete the works as soon as possible.
It comes days after a fed-up resident took to the fencing surrounding the closed road, on Green Valley Road, to adorn it with a sign bearing the phrase 'open dreckley'.
The road, which was built as part to replace Boundary Road as the main through-fare for traffic from Wadebridge to Bodmin and Lanivet, has been closed since July after works were required by Cornwall Council prior to the road being adopted, meaning that it is still the responsibility of Wainhomes, who currently own the road.
Repeated delays to the work saw the original completion date of the end of July pass with the road still closed, leading to traffic jams on an adjacent road.
In a statement, Scott Mann, the MP for North Cornwall said: "I have been communicating with Cllr Jenny Cruse who is the Cornwall Councillor for the area about the ongoing situation and the impact the road closure is having in the local area including the additional through traffic in Nanstallon.
"The road has been closed since the Council inspected it for the purpose of adopting it (at the moment the road is the responsibility of Wain Homes). During the inspection, the road was deemed unsuitable for adoption, and a number of issues needed to be rectified prior to this taking place.
"Wain Homes are in the process of rectifying these concerns, but I, like many of the people who have contacted me about this feel the works are taking too long, I have subsequently spoken to Wain Homes who are now looking into getting more people allocated to the work being carried out to bring the road up to standard. Better signage is also being put up to guide and inform people.
"This has raised concerns over road projects which I will be raising with the minister, to consider having regular inspections of roads prior to their opening, to ensure they are built to the correct standards."