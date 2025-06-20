It comes after a lack of candidates standing for election left three vacancies on the council to be filled using the co-option process, which means applicants are chosen by existing councillors.
In a full council meeting of Bodmin Town Council, the candidates sought to convince councillors why they should be chosen to join the authority.
Five candidates had put themselves forward for consideration, two of which were former members of Bodmin Town Council in the form of local businesswoman, Joy Bassett and head of governance at Berrycoombe School, Debbie Henderson.
Joining them on the ballot were newcomers in the form of Ciaran Morris, a psychology master’s student, Charlotte Daniels, a former parish councillor for St Mabyn and Mickayla Byrne, a criminal investigator for the insolvency service.
All had put forward either a statement or a CV prior to the meeting in order to provide Bodmin Town Council members with information about their skills and reasons for seeking candidacy, however, Mrs Bassett’s was not available prior to the meeting due to technical issues.
Addressing the town council in person, she detailed her work since leaving the council, the most notable of which involves championing local produce through Cornwall Gateway CIC.
Mrs Bassett added that through her work as a member of the local business community she can bring skills to the dynamics of the town council.
After the first round of voting, Charlotte Daniels was overwhelmingly chosen by councillors, while each of the other candidates got the same number of votes.
After a second round of voting, Ciaran Morris and Joy Bassett were also chosen, meaning that the trio will become Bodmin Town Councillors after accepting office.
A fourth vacancy caused by Jamie Pearn opting not to join the council will be filled in the near future.
