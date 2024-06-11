Rosemary Kent, who said there had been no neighbourhood consultation despite claims in the planning documents, spoke on behalf of neighbouring residents at the meeting in Bodmin. She said: “We collectively wish to object to the proposal due to overdevelopment,” adding that the new chalet would be over 40 per cent larger in volume and would see a “substantial increase in ground loading at a fragile location, perilously close to the coastguard cottages’ retaining wall”.