Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for the economy, stated the Mid Cornwall Metro has not been scrapped “as far as we are aware” as the money for the scheme came from the Levelling Up Fund. He stated Cornwall Council will know in the next 24 hours the full extent of what the future holds for the Mid Cornwall Metro project, which would create a coast to coast through-service connecting St Austell and Par to Newquay, Truro, Penryn and Falmouth.