A FATHER and daughter drowned during a fishing trip at Fistral Beach, an inquest heard.
John Peter Collins, 66, and Samantha Adele Collins, 32, from Doncaster were fishing off the rocks at South Fistral on Sunday, July 26 during a family holiday to Newquay.
Inquests into their deaths, which opened at Cornwall Coroner's Court, sitting at Pydar House in Truro, on Tuesday, August 4, heard Samantha was dragged into the sea and John attempted to save her. Coastguard Rescue helicopter 924, Newquay RNLI lifeboats, police, Newquay and Padstow Coastguard teams and the ambulance service attended the incident at about 9.30pm.
John and Samatha were pulled from the water but were pronounced deceased at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.
The police have extended a plea to the public following the incident to see the woman’s handbag returned to the family, as it is believed it may contain items of a sentimental nature.
The police spokesperson said: “We now understand that the woman who sadly lost her life had entered the water carrying a handbag described as orange or peach in colour, with a shoulder strap.
“The bag is believed to be leather-style and approximately 30cm by 30cm in size. It is thought to contain a number of personal items of great sentimental value to her loved ones.
“At what is an incredibly difficult time for the family, they would take great comfort in being reunited with these belongings if possible. We would be very grateful if anyone who finds a bag matching this description could hand it in to Newquay Police Station or contact us, quoting the incident number 50260197209.
The inquest was adjourned for a provisional full hearing, which will be held on July 19, 2027. The provisional cause of death for John and Samantha Collins was given as drowning.
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