A NEGLECTED horse which was not expected to survive has been saved thanks to the work of the South West’s largest horse rescue charity.
Thelma was found last year, extremely underweight and facing significant welfare concerns including a severe heart murmur. At an RSPCA holding base she gave birth to Cindy and, for a time vets believed it unlikely Thelma would live.
After being found, the Mare and Foal Sanctuary prepared to offer a place to Cindy in the belief she would soon be orphaned. Staff had space ready for her to join a group of Icelandic foals so she could grow up with companions her own age. Experienced grooms and veterinary staff were on standby to give her the specialist, round-the-clock care a vulnerable, orphaned foal would need.
Against expectations, Thelma survived. With very careful refeeding she slowly gained weight and her condition improved. Her heart rate stabilised, and the vet could no longer detect the heart murmur.
Thelma’s incredible recovery meant that on March 5, 2026, both mare and foal could be transferred together into the Sanctuary’s care. They arrived safely at the charity’s Beech Trees Veterinary and Welfare Assessment Centre in Newton Abbot, where they began the next phase of their lives.
Now, Thelma will receive long-term, specialist care with a focus on keeping her life as calm and settled as possible. Cindy will grow up with skilled, consistent handling so she can develop into a confident young horse.
Their handler, Jade Proctor, has said that the story has given her hope. She said: “Seeing how far Thelma and Cindy have come makes me so hopeful for what’s ahead. They are finally safe, settled, and starting to shine again. I just know they’re going to blossom even more from here. They both deserve the happiest future.”
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary says the pair’s survival underlines why its promise of lifelong care and continued public support is critical during this Chinese Year of the Horse.
“In many traditions, horses symbolise strength, freedom and courage,” said Dawn Vincent, the sanctuary’s director of fundraising and communications. “We see those qualities every day in the horses and ponies who arrive with us frightened, in poor condition or traumatised, and then slowly begin to trust again. Their journeys are what inspire everything we do.
“Thelma and Cindy are a powerful example of what can be achieved when rescue organisations and the public work together. Without specialist intervention, their story could have had a very different ending.
“Equine welfare charities are under unprecedented pressure this year during the cost of living crisis, as rising costs and soaring demand stretch already limited resources to breaking point. That’s why we genuinely appreciate every pound donated – allowing us to support more horses and ponies in need.”
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