WITH a less than favourable forecast, Wellington boots and umbrellas will be on call for today as the Royal Cornwall Show kicks off for 2026.
Billed as a true celebration of farming, food and rural life in the South West, it has become a highlight of the agricultural calendar.
Farmers, locals and visitors alike are making their way to the showground at Wadebridge to enjoy the sights, sounds and spirit of the countryside.
Ahead of the show, a spokesperson said: “Whether your visit is for business or pleasure, you’ll be enjoying everything Cornwall has to offer. Since 1793 we have been showcasing the best in Cornish agriculture, and supporting the industry to thrive and innovate.
“As one of the top agricultural shows in the country, we have the highest level of competition across our hundreds of classes, our competitors competing for a coveted Royal Cornwall prize.”
Our reporter Mark Stevens will be on the ground today bringing you the action live as it unfolds. Check our blog below for updates:
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.