Store Cattle
358 cattle through both departments.
220 Stores sold to a trade of two halves with anything close to finishing seeing a decrease in demand compared to previous weeks but on the other hand, those long keep Stores still selling very well considering the continuous drop in deadweight prices.
Top of this section was £2020 (20m) given for a pair of well-framed Blue Steers in from David Hewitt up from Bodmin who sold others to £1700, £1670 and £1660.
Brian Worth up from Lanlivery parted with his 19 month old Limousin Steers to £1760 and £1730, followed by Angus in from Tom Meeks of Davidstow attaining £1720.
Other Angus £1710 (22m) Brian Worth. Tom Meeks back in selling a huge Norwegian Red Steer at a notable £1710 with Limousin Steers from Tom to £1720 and £1700.
Hereford Steers drew £1640 for Steve Eastley up from Looe with other Herefords to £1520 for Paul Wherry of Bodmin.
Charolais Steers sold to £1580 for Tom Meeks and a trio of Friesian Steers made £1530 for Steve Eastley again.
Heifers reached £1700 for a group of well-framed Blue Heifers in from David Hewitt. Followed by Limousin Heifers to £1700 and £1610 for Tom Meeks, £1600 for both Brian Worth and Martin & Vanessa Stanbury up from Launceston.
Charolais Heifers to £1480 from Tom Meeks and Hereford Heifers £1460 Paul Wherry. Angus Heifers £1440 Tom Meeks and £1430 Chris Nicholls, Boscastle.
A handful of Cows which sold to £1810 for a 69m old Simmental for J Smith, Launceston who sold an older Charolais Cow to £1680.
Stirks
A good entry of stirks for the time of year with 139 through the ring. Trade isn’t quite like it was but vendors still travelling home pleased.
Roger Kempthorne & Partners, St Tudy presented a fantastic show of Blues which raced to £1260 at only 6 months of age for their Steers with other Blue Steers to £1250 for Messrs Shipton of Week St Mary and £1220 and £1180 for Fraye and Ashley Smetherham up from Liskeard, other highlight prices would be Andrew & Mark Kempthornes 6 month old Blue Steers away to £1030.
Well-bred Simmental Steers at only 8 months old hit £1250 for Messrs Shipton, followed by Charolais Bulls to £1200 and £1100 for Tommy Hasson, Bude.
Angus Steers at £960 for a pair in from Scott Tummey, Liskeard, followed by Hereford Steers at £935 for a bunch in from Riddle Farm Partnership travelling down from Barnstaple.
Stirk Heifers sold to £1120 for a strong pair of Hereford Heifers, followed by Charolais Heifers to £1090 and a Blue Heifer to £1000 for Messrs Shipton.
Others to £960 (6m) for Roger Kempthorne & Partners and £950 (8m) for Fraye and Ashley Smetherham.
Draft Ewes
Largest entry for a long time and still a very strong trade.
Texels to £218 from Will Braund, Sunnyvale, Whitstone. Suffolk x ewes to £179 from Henry Pedlar, Beacon Farm, St Wenn who made £196 of his next pen. Masham’s to £185 from Swaddledown Farms, Bratton Clovelly.
Texel x ewes to £188 from three vendors. Polled Dorset ewes to £196 from Messers MJ Coysh, Trevalfry Farms. Mules to £181 and Hill Bred to £149.
Fat Hoggs
Still several hoggs on offer and a very fast trade. Top per kilo being 442p for a pen of 45kgs to £199.
Pen after pen of heavies over £215 to a top of £229 from two vendors, JJ & DM Goodenough of Tremail and IC Gribble, Battens, North Hill.
New Season Lambs
Much larger entry of well over 500 and again a flying trade. Overall average of 468.4ppk.
The young sappy lambs being on fire and topping at 488p for a pen of Polled Dorset 42kgs, £205 from Rundle Wheldon, Trekenning, Newquay followed by Sam Breyley, Stratton who made 484p for his 43.2kgs.
Two vendors at 482p, the Stephen Family, Burscott, Holsworthy for three pens 40.2kgs, £194 and Messers WF & RH Pethick, Trevalga, Boscastle for two pens of 44.6kgs, £215.
21 pens of lambs reaching £210 and over to a top of £217 from II Cowling & Sons, Trencreek for 46.9kgs. AR Hooper & Sons, Pengold, made £216 for their 50kgs.
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