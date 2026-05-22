Roger Kempthorne & Partners, St Tudy presented a fantastic show of Blues which raced to £1260 at only 6 months of age for their Steers with other Blue Steers to £1250 for Messrs Shipton of Week St Mary and £1220 and £1180 for Fraye and Ashley Smetherham up from Liskeard, other highlight prices would be Andrew & Mark Kempthornes 6 month old Blue Steers away to £1030.