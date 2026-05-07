Store Cattle
173 Stores through the ring with trade for those forward fleshed types remaining the same however, the young and mid-range cattle took a sharp lift in trade with many 12-14 month old Stores looking very well sold between £1500-£1750, with the continuing drop in beef price not seeming to affect the trade on these younger grazing cattle.
SJ Hatch of St Stephens presented a run of well fleshed Hereford Steers which rose to £2070 and £2030.
The highlight of the day was a premium 13-month-old Angus Steer which parted well at £2030 sold by NJ Hoskin of Flethersbridge who sold other eye-catching Angus to £1930 at only 13 months old again, further Angus reached £1780 and £1720 (19m) for M Truscott of Bodmin.
A fantastic consignment of yearling Angus sold extremely well and returned at £1540 for JM & ME Eustice of Wadebridge.
Charolais Steers drew £2000 for a two-year-old Steer in from Joshua Eastley of Looe with others at a similar age at £1970 for Bucklawren Livestock of Looe, younger Charolais Steers look well sold to £1600 (13m) in from SH May of Port Gaverne.
Two-year-old Blonde Steers up to £1870 for AR Martin of Latchley followed by Blues Steers at the same age at £1810 for Bucklawren Lickestock again.
14-month-old South Devon Steers achieved £1740 for T Dart of Boyton, followed by 9-month-old Limousin Steers to £1580 for JM & ME Eustice and the same aged Simmental Steers to £1500 for Messrs Shipton of Week St Mary and £1410 for JM & ME Eustice.
Store Heifers topped at £1900, £1860 and £1780 again for SJ Hatch for his well fleshed Hereford Heifers, followed by Blue Heifers to £1700 for Bucklawren Livestock, who sold Charolais Heifers to £1690.
Young Simmental Heifers sold to £1510 (13m) for JM & ME Eustice, who sold yearling Limousin Heifers to £1480 and Angus Heifers also to £1480 (13m) for NJ Hoskin again.
Cows sold away to £1810 for a fleshed Hereford from DF & HA Blanchard, who sold a Simmental Cow to £1760 and an Angus Cow to £1790 for Bannadon Farm.
Stirks
A very small show of Stirks for the first week in May, all the negative talks on beef price certainly didn’t affect the Stirk trade, with 9-month-old Blue Steers hitting £1300 for J Shipton of Week St Mary, followed by a run of 5-month-old Blue Steers selling to £980 for Allin Dairy LTD of Clawton.
Herefords from the same farm at the same young age sold to a fantastic trade and drew £1000 and £960.
Smart well put together organic Simmentals rose to £1100 for JGA Raymont & Son up from Padstow, followed by Angus Steers to £860 (5m) for Graham Braund of Holsworthy.
Stirk Heifers reached a strong £1220 for a super pair of Simmentals (9m) from J Shipton, who sold Limousin Heifers to £1200 (11m), with further Limousin Heifers to £1000 and £960 for MJC Hambly.
Hereford Heifers parted at £1060 (9m) for Chris Nicholls of Boscastle, others to £840 for MJC Hambly, with Blue Heifers realising £860 (5m) for Allin Dairy LTD.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry and a much faster trade, with everything in the overall average of £157.85 to a top of £233 for a Texel from Westcott Farms, Brentor. Continental x Ewes to £229 from Huggsmead LTD, TA Mill, St Clether.
Suffolk x Ewes to £208 from Andy and James Melville of Trentworthy, Bradworthy with four other vendors at £200. Mules to £174 and Cheviot x Ewes to £159.
Fat Hoggs
A smaller entry but still a strong trade, the well fleshed Hoggs sold up to 435p for a pen of 40kgs, £174 from Nigel Vincent of Lerryn, followed by 419p for a pen of 44.6kgs, £187 from Mr J Small of Tregoose Farm, St Columb.
Over 20 pens realised £190 and over to a top of £195.50 from Nigel Vincent of Lerryn, followed by Paul Webber of Ashleigh, Lifton who realised £195.
New Season Lambs
A few more on offer and again a very strong trade to a top per kilo of 443p from two vendors, Barry Lyon’s of Morwenstow for his 40kgs, £177 and Mark Wise of Ocean View, St Gennys for his 42kgs, £186.
Several pens well over £190 to a top of £197 for 46.4kgs from WF & RH Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle.
Couples
Another good entry and a very fast trade with several perspective buyers in attendance, numerous pens of doubles £400 and over to a top of £445 for Texel x doubles from Mr K & J Daniel of Trebursye, who also made £440 for another two pens.
Mule 2T doubles to £400 from Scott Tummey of Cutcare, Merrymeet. Suffolk x doubles to £390 from Tom Hasson of Dunsmouth.
Mule 2T singles to £340 again sold by Scott Tummey, Texel x singles to £320 again sold by K & J Daniel of Trebursye. Cheviot singles to £292 from W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle.
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