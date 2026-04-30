A pair of smart South Devon Steers saw £1870 (23m) for WA & MG Northcott of St Gennys, followed by a grand consignment of Limousins in from WA Grigg of Warbstow which saw huge demand and hit £1820 and £1640 (only 10m), with Angus off the same farm returning at £1760, £1720, £1700 and £1620 (only 10-12m).