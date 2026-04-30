Store Cattle
307 Cattle through both rings with a fantastic run of Stores forward.
B Madge down from Bratton Clovelly had a premium run of Charolais Steers which drew a pleasing £2280 (23m), others away to £2180 (19m) and £2080 (23m).
A pair of smart South Devon Steers saw £1870 (23m) for WA & MG Northcott of St Gennys, followed by a grand consignment of Limousins in from WA Grigg of Warbstow which saw huge demand and hit £1820 and £1640 (only 10m), with Angus off the same farm returning at £1760, £1720, £1700 and £1620 (only 10-12m).
Further Limousins to £1800 for JH Bolt, others to £1740 for Richard Nankivell of Bodmin.
Hereford Steers away at £1780 for A Pearce and N Sanders of Liskeard, other Herefords £1720 for Jim Goodenough of Davidstow.
17 month old Charolais Steers rose to £1680 for Richard Nankivell again, and a single Friesian Steers to £1650 for JH Bolt.
Store Heifers attained £2020 and £2000 for some eye catching Charolais Heifers from B Madge again, Limousin Heifers at £1720 (23m) for JH Bolt, Angus Heifers to £1600 looking very well sold at only 12 months old for WA Grigg.
Further Angus to £1500 (18m) for Nigel Cleave of Bude, Charolais Heifers to £1540 (17m) for A Randall of Tintagel.
Stirks
100 Stirks through the ring so tighter numbers compared to recent weeks.
Trade isn’t quite like it was but that said everything forward being big or small looked well sold.
6 month old well farmed Blue Steers drew a strong £1310 and £1220 presented by Roger Kempthorne & Partner of St Tudy, further Blue Steers to £1230 (8m) for the Shipton Family of Week St Mary and £1130 (8m) for a superb run in from Graham Braund of Holsworthy.
Simmental Steers achieved £1250 for Messrs Shipton, others £1030 for Richard Drew of Bude, who went on to sell Limousin Steers well to £1200 and £1070 (8m).
Hereford Steers saw £1100 for R Kempthorne and Partners again followed by Friesian Steers to £840 for JP Hobbs of Morwenstow.
Stirk Heifers hit a decent £1210 for a pair of well bred Heifers in from Messrs Shipton, followed by Blue Heifers to £1040 for R Kempthorne & Partners, who had others at £960, more to £925 for Richard Drew and £900 (7m) for Graham Braund.
Hereford Heifers up to £1000 for R Kempthorne and £930 for Limousins in from Richard Drew.
Draft Ewes
Good entry of well over 400 which met a very fast trade, with a Texel from TH Lobb & Partners, Rutherbridge topping the day at £261.
A Charollais from Trevor Moore of St Dominick sold to £231, Suffolk x to £210 for two pens from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy. Hill Breeds to £160 from Edward Bellamy of Coxtor.
Fat Hoggs
A much larger entry and a strong trade for all weights, the well fleshed export weight Hoggs sold to a top of 422p for two pens of 45kgs, £190 from Bernard and Mike Crabb of Butterdown Farm, Liskeard.
Paul Mitchell of Mount Pleasant, Poundstock saw his 43.2kgs make 417p, £180. The Dennis Family of Thorne, Stratton realised 416p for 45kgs, £187.
Several pens of heavies over £190 to a top of £195 from two vendors, Sarah Rundle of Saltash and Paul Webber of Ashleigh Farm.
New Season Lambs
A few more on offer and a very strong trade, overall average of 453.7p, with the young sappy Lambs selling to a top of 466p for two pens of 40.6kgs, £189 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Several pens around £199 to a top of £203 for 48kgs from Messrs WF & RM Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle.
Couples
A much larger entry and a very fast trade, doubles to £428 for Texel x 4T from Mr KR Daniel of Trebursye, Launceston, who also realised £425 for another pen.
Lleyn x Doubles to £405 from Daniel Heard of Summerway, Holsworthy. Mule FM Doubles to £415 from Richard Grigg of Fentrigan.
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