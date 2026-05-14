Store Cattle
140 Stores penned and sold. No forward short term stores on offer with the entry made up of long keeping cattle which were keenly bid for with many buyers in attendance, with a lot more appetite to source Stores even with another week where the beef price has dropped again.
AC & S Pedlar of St Breock presented a proper run of Charolais Stores which sold away to £1860, £1740 and £1730 (21m), followed by Blues Steers from the same farm which parted at £1840 and £1700 (22m).
A trio of South Devon Steers parted at £1840 (23m) in from TM Mitchell of Redruth, younger South Devon Steers to £1700 for a trio of smart yearlings from T Dart of Launceston, who sold a single behind at £1420.
PJ & EM Wherry up from Bodmin sold Hereford Steers to £1660 and £1620, further Hereford to £1610 (11m) for MJC Hambly of Liskeard.
Young yearling Angus Steers reached £1420 for John Santo of Lostwithiel, followed by yearling Limousin Steers looking well sold at £1300, £1180 and £1100 for Johnathan Born up from Helston.
Store Heifers returned at £1750 for Charolais in from TM Mitchell, further Charolais Heifers to £1690, £1560 and £1550 for AC & S Pedlar who sold Blue Heifers to £1520.
Two year old South Devon Heifers to £1640 from TM Mitchell, Limousin Heifers to £1480 for PW Harper of Advent and Angus Heifers to £1370 (15m) for John Santo again.
Beef Breeding Sale
A cracking day in the breeding section which saw large interest from all parts of Devon and Cornwall.
Cow and Calf outfits drew £3200 for a two year old Charolais x Cow with her young fresh South Devon Heifer calf sold by Dan Heard of Holsworthy, who sold his South Devon x Cow and Steer calf to £2800.
The highlight of the day was the reduction sale of Autumn Calving Cows and Calves from Robert, Sylvia, Charlie and Chloe Crocker of East Raddon, Lewdown with their Hereford Cow and Charolais Calf at foot hitting £3100, Angus Cow and Charolais Calf at £3020 and Charolais Cow and Charolais Calf at £3000, with two other outfits at £3000.
In calf Cows and Heifers back in calf to the Charolais or Hereford from the family sold extremely well and drew £2600, £2500, £2450, £2400, £2250, £2200 and £2150. A credit to the Crocker Family and many thanks for their instruction of sale.
Breeding Bulls – A variety of Bulls present which sold to a high of £4500 given for a 16 month old Pedigree Charolais in from DR Stacey of St Austell.
Steve Ley & Hannah Payne travelled down from Dawlish to sell their young 13 month old Pedigree Charolais Bull to £3100. Martin Dairy LTD saw their Pedigree Hereford at 24 months to £2950.
Stirks
A stronger entry of 122 Stirks sold to another rip roaring trade with 7 month old dairy bred Charolais Bulls hitting a mega £1500 for John Santo of Lostwithiel, who sold Gelbvieh Bulls extremely well to £1445 (7m) and Angus to £1380 (7m).
Steers parted at £1300 for a super run of Angus in from Andrew Jones of Launceston, who sold other bunches to £1275 and £1250 (12m), further Angus Steers drew £1140 (7m) for John Santo.
Blue Steers sold to £1200 (8m) for Neil Robyns of Launceston with others to £1120 for Richard Drew of Bude, who sold Limousin Steers to £1020.
Heifers sold to £1100 for a pair of smart Limousin and Charolais in from John Santo with Angus to £1080 for Andrew Jones, £1060 for Dan Vallanvce and £1000 for John Santo.
Draft Ewes
A much larger entry of 597 and a flying trade, top being £210 for a Texel from Mike Dart and Sons of Tetcott Barton.
Suffolks to £210 from DM Hoskin of North Trekeive, Liskeard. Charollais x to £209 from two vendors. Mules to £182 from Mike Dart & Sons of Tetcott Barton.
Hill Breeds very much sought after topping at £172 from the Medland Family of Radge Farm.
Fat Hoggs
The Fat Hogg trade was on fire and a lot more could have been sold averaging 419.7p to a top of 463p for a pen of 41kgs, £190 from Ken and Pat Bird of Crackington Haven, next was 450p for a pen of 44.7kgs, £201 from J Spry of Springfield, North Tamerton.
The Dennis Family of Thorne, Stratton saw their 44kgs make 448p, £197.
The heavy Hoggs averaged £220.77 to a top of £230 for two pens from IC Gribble of Battens, North Hill.
New Season Lambs
More on offer and a flying trade for all weights, overall average of 468.3ppk and several pens around 470p to a top of 493p for three pens of 41.2kgs, £203 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy, followed by 480p for a pen of 44kgs, £211 from Roger Heywood of Duerdon, Woolsery.
Steve Goaman of Greystone saw his 41.2kgs achieve 478p, £197. Top per head was £216 from three vendors, Meg Griffin-Vanstone of Ashwater for two pens, The Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy and M Darts & Sons of Tetcott.
Couples
Another good entry and a strong trade, Doubles to £420 for Mule 2T from Scott Tummey of Liskeard and Singles to £315 for Mule 2T also sold by Scott Tummey.
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