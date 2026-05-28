Store Cattle
Well-fleshed, indoor dairy-bred cattle met steadier demand again this week, however those better-bred yearling stores saw a livelier, spring like trade selling between £1400-£1700.
Older Cattle - Heifers topped the section at £1820 for a two-year-old fleshed Charolais sold by Bucklawren Livestock of Looe.
Similar aged Limousin Heifers parted at £1700 for a pair sold by HL Banbury & Son of Padstow.
Blue Heifers to £1630 (24m) for Bucklawren Livestock and £1610 (22m) for HL Banbury & Son.
Steers in the older section achieved £1710 for a well grown dairy bred South Devon at 18 months old from Pickard & Sons of Bude, Limousin Steers to £1690 (21m) for HL Banbury who sold Blue Steers to £1670.
Younger Cattle - A real noticeable lift in trade particularly for those beef bred Stores.
AC Halls presented a fantastic run of 11-12-month-old Charolais which drew £1700, £1640 and £1600 looking a premium price, whilst Anthony Penrose up from Helston also achieved a premium trade hitting £1600 for his smart 8-month-old Hereford x Steers, with others off the same farm to £1460.
Kevin Teague sold Beef Shorthorn Steers well to £1560 (12m) with others at £1390 followed by year old Devon Steers to £1380 for Steve Holman of Saltash.
Young Heifers parted at £1500 (14m) for a trio of eye-catching Beef Shorthorn in from Kevin Teague, whilst AC Halls saw their yearling Charolais Heifers away to £1290 and Dairy Bred Hereford Heifers to £1260 (14m) for Pickard & Sons.
Stirks
A pleasing number after five days of extreme heat down here in the South West.
Similar to the young Stores the Stirks have seen a stronger demand with 6-month-old Dairy Bred Steers reaching a strong £1140 x2 for Pickard & Sons, followed by similar aged Charolais’s from Robert Andrew of Saltash at £1180 and £960.
Fraye & Ashley Smetherham back again this week up from Liskeard with their 10-month-old Blue Steers leveling out at a sharp £1100, whilst Rob Andrews saw his younger Blues to £980 and £960, others to £905 (6m) for JP Hobbs of Morwenstow and £820 for Anthony Penrose of Helston.
Hereford Steers to £1000 for Robert Andrews and a pair followed behind to £900 for Anothony Penrose.
Becky Mills came down from Torrington and parted with a lovely run of Angus at £930 x4 and £900 x11 (5-7m).
Stirk Heifers reached £1000 for a single Hereford from Robert Andrews, other Herefords looking well sold to £905 for a trio in from Anthony Penrose.
Blue Heifers to £935 for Fraye and Asley Smetherham and £880 (6m) for Robert Andrews.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry and a flying trade, selling to a top of £219 for a Charollais from Steve Pearse of Crossroads, Lewdown.
Suffolk x Ewes to £205 from WT Jasper & Son of Higher Ford, Callington. Texel x Ewes to £195 from three vendors.
Mules to £176 from II Cowling of Trencreek, St Gennys. Hill Breeds to £141.
Fat Hoggs
Still a large number meeting a strong trade, several pens around 420ppk to a top of 440ppk for a pen of 45kgs, £198 from Richard Rowan of Coombe, Saltash.
Heavy Hoggs to £224 from Agricola Growers LTD of West Antony Farm followed by £210 from Mrs BM Chapman of Trembleath, St Columb.
New Season Lambs
A smaller entry of and a steady trade, however the young tight skinned Lambs selling to a premium topping at 434p for a pen of 42.6kgs, £185 from Nigel Taylor of Henjapel, Bodmin.
Mark Gay and Sharon Martin of Stone Ash, Ashwater saw their two pens of 42kgs realise 433ppk, £182.
Numerous pens around 430ppk, several pens around £200 to a top of £205 from Ed Doidge of Brendon Farm, Liskeard.
Couples
A smaller entry which were again in demand, top being £465 for a Suffolk treble from FJC Masters of Thorne Farm, who also topped the Doubles at £408 who also realised £295 for a pen of Singles.
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