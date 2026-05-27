The cost of rural crime in the South West of the UK fell by eight per cent to £6.2-million last year according to new figures from NFU Mutual.
This decrease in cost in the South West of England mirrors the UK-wide impact of rural crime, published in NFU Mutual’s new report, which reveals that it cost the UK an estimated £41.5-million in 2025, down from £44.1-million the previous year.
Although a co-ordinated response to rural crime has helped to bring the costs down in both the South West and the UK as a whole, organised criminals continued to target the countryside for valuable farming equipment.
The UK-wide cost of the theft of agricultural vehicles, quad bikes and livestock all increased last year. An 18 per cent cost increase in agricultural vehicle theft was also seen in the South West, with quad bikes, excavators and dumpers all particularly targeted by criminals.
In the South West, there was also a promising 6.6 per cent reduction in livestock theft cost, bucking the UK-wide trend, which saw a 30 per cent increase to £4.5-million in 2025.
Meanwhile, a concerted effort from farmers, insurers and the police helped to significantly reduce the cost of theft of valuable GPS devices across the UK.
Nick Turner, chief executive of NFU Mutual, said: “For more than 20 years, NFU Mutual has called for a stronger response to rural crime, and we know the financial and emotional toll it takes on farmers.
“As a mutual, our support goes beyond paying claims: last year we invested over £500,000 in rural crime initiatives, including ongoing funding for the National Rural Crime Unit and the UK’s first dedicated livestock theft officer. We also collaborate with the unit to identify at-risk areas and support recovery efforts.
“In addition, we also worked with local police forces to install 13 ANPR cameras across rural hotspots in England and Wales to track suspicious vehicles and disrupt criminal activity.”
Hannah Binns, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, added: “Rural crime is more organised than ever, with criminals prepared to go to extreme lengths, and 2025 proved no exception.
“Yet targeted investment in rural crime fighting initiatives alongside industry collaboration with law enforcement is helping drive down crime, with our latest figures highlighting an 8 per cent fall year-on-year in the South West, to an estimated £6.2-million.
“The impact of rural crime extends beyond financial loss, undermining trust and connection, often leaving a trauma that can remain with farmers, their families and wider communities for a lifetime.
“Alongside the fall in cost across the region and the UK, there are signs that the co-operation between government, police, farmers, rural communities, insurers, and manufacturers is bearing fruit in the fight against rural crime.
“But we cannot afford to be complacent. With proposed policing reforms on the horizon, it is crucial rural crime teams receive fair resources and specialist support to empower local forces to respond quickly to countryside incidents caused by organised and serious criminals.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.