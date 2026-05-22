A 25-year-old man will be spending 10-months behind bars after being caught in shops he was banned from entering.
Harry Evans, of Well Lane, Liskeard, pleaded guilty to three breaches of his criminal behaviour order (CBO) between April 11 and 30 after he entered retailers he was barred from in both Liskeard and Barnstaple.
The court heard how just weeks after being served a police notice not to enter Spar, Co-Op or Poundland, Evans continued to enter the stores.
This was a direct breach of his CBO, which resulted in him receiving a 10-month jail sentence during his appearance at Truro Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 19.
Evans was also sentenced for 10 shoplifting offences which took place in Liskeard and Barnstaple last month.
PS Gary Smith said: “CBOs are a vital tool for us when dealing with prolific offenders.
“I hope this positive result shows just how effective they can be in preventing harm across our communities and providing respite to local retailers."
Inspector Jamie Musgrove said: “We continue to work closely with local people and alongside businesses to take a stand against those who cause harm in our communities.
“I’d like to encourage anyone who is a victim of crime, whether that be an individual or a business, to please report it to us. Your information is key in our investigations.”
Evans was issued with a three-year CBO in July 2024, banning him from five retailers and a shopping centre in Barnstaple, as well as entering any premises from which he is been banned or excluded from in Devon and Cornwall.
Breaches of CBOs can result in jail time. This outcome was achieved through work carried out by the new East Cornwall Neighbourhood Support Team.
The team are in place to supplement existing neighbourhood policing provision and provide targeted support with specialist skills around East Cornwall.
In this case, the team were key in locating and arresting Evans, as well as collating evidence to support the investigation.
This work forms part of the Liskeard neighbourhood police team’s approach to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in the community through thorough investigations, patrols and targeted operations.
To report crime or antisocial behaviour to Devon and Cornwall Police, visit www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101. In an emergency call 999.
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