Over the past 12 months, Ashley has introduced direct drilling and moved over to this new technique where possible. Direct drilling allows farmers to place seed in the stubble of the previous crop without any prior soil cultivation, primarily used in dryer regions, this method helps preserve soil fertility and reduce erosion. This has reduced the use of fertiliser and chemicals on the farm, not only does this limit costs by only applying fertiliser where needed, it improves soil health in an environmentally friendly manner.