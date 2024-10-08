A SALTASH farmer’s passion for the industry he loves has been rewarded as he has been named a finalist in the prestigious British Farming Awards.
Ashley Jones, who farms at Smeaton Farm, alongside his parents Richard and Sarah Jones, has made it to the finals of the Arable Farmer of the Year category and couldn’t be more pleased.
Ashley said: “I am passionate about the industry I love, and would like to share my farming journey with others, so it is amazing to be recognised and make the shortlist.”
Ashley, alongside his mother and father, farms 350 hectares, a combination of the home farm and contracted land in Saltash. This family business is a classic west country farm with a combination of beef, sheep and arable farming, with diversification introduced in the form of bed and breakfast, maize maze and pumpkin patch.
Over the past 12 months, Ashley has introduced direct drilling and moved over to this new technique where possible. Direct drilling allows farmers to place seed in the stubble of the previous crop without any prior soil cultivation, primarily used in dryer regions, this method helps preserve soil fertility and reduce erosion. This has reduced the use of fertiliser and chemicals on the farm, not only does this limit costs by only applying fertiliser where needed, it improves soil health in an environmentally friendly manner.
Concerns for the farm moving forward come in the terms of climate extremes, commodity prices, input costs, fertiliser, chemical and machinery costs. Adapting to the changing climate and rising input costs through different techniques will be key for the future success of the farm. Increasing precision and accuracy has let to less wasted input, and growing differing crops has softened the impact of output costs.
Often thinking about the future of the business, Ashley looks to make decisions that will support it for years to come. As the older generation looks towards retirement and the farm business adapts to a changing environment he is looking at expansion. He recently had the opportunity to take on more land in his own right as it becomes available for next generation farmers.
Ashley will be up against some stiff competition, with fellow finalist Nicholas Watts – Vine House Farm, Lincolnshire Chris Greenaway of Garnstone Farms in Herefordshire and David Bird of NB Bird and Son in Suffolk, all vying for that top prize.
For twelve years, the British Farming Awards has shone a light on the best in British Farming. During this annual event, Britain’s farming industry comes together to celebrate the achievements of its contemporaries.
To celebrate with the finalists at The British Farming Awards ceremony tickets can be purchased at www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk/britishfarmingawards/en/page/table-packages