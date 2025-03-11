DEVON and Cornwall Police are investigating reports that ten sheep have been stolen from a small holding in the vicinity of Bucklawren Road to Looe Hill between 2pm on Monday (March 9) and 8am on Tuesday (March 10).
A police spokesperson said: “Farmers please be vigilant for any suspicious activity persons or vehicles present in or around your land, if you have any information please phone 101 quoting LOG 50250060079
“Livestock thefts are on the increase in both counties and we are working with farmers to reduce the impact of this crime. Prevention requires a mix of deterrents, tracking and vigilance.”
Across the Tamar, Colin Abel, a sheep farmer on Dartmoor, has been one of the hardest hit, losing 440 sheep over the past year alone. Over the last decade, he has seen £500,000 worth of sheep stolen.
“This is a growing problem, and it’s having a big impact on our ability to run our business,” said Mr Abel. “It’s not just the financial hit – it’s the emotional toll.”
Crime prevention activities to protect your livestock:
· Hinder vehicle access: Block unused access points with obstacles like ditches, boulders of locked gates
· Secure loading areas: Ensure sheep or livestock can't be easily herded into a vehicle near a roadside
· Mark sheep/livestock clearly: Make it easy for police to identify stolen sheep
· Know who is on your land: Work with other local farmers to report any unusual activity
· Report suspicious sales: If you hear of any sheep being sold cheaply without proper documentation, alert the police
· Keep regular head counts: Count sheep daily, especially in high risk areas
· Detailed records: Maintain up to date records with photos, distinguishing marks and ID numbers
· Secure perimeters: Check fencing regularly for weaknesses or gaps where thieves could gain access