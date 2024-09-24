THE Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs team have highlighted support available to farmers to encourage them to speak out about the pressures they face.
A spokesperson from the Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs said: “Mental Health in farming is something that is not spoken about enough! The stresses and pressures on British Farming are at an all time high.
“A useful downloadable document from our friends at Farm Safety Foundation - Yellow Wellies is available here: www.yellowwellies.org/the-little-book-of-minding
“If you need help in Farming there are a number of support services out there to address mental health, financial and general support, such as www.yellowwellies.org , fcn.org.uk and rabi.org.uk amongst others.
“There is someone out there who can help! Don't struggle alone!”
For more information or to access additional resources and support visit the Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs team’s Facebook page to see their post about mental health at www.facebook.com/dcpolicerural