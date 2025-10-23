Store Cattle
220 Stores with ER Headon & Son of Boscastle topping with a storming South Devon Steer at 22 months long, tall and super fleshing away at £2410, his second slightly smaller and younger to £2150.
Mrs G Heard of Okehampton had a good day with huge and well fleshed British Blue x away at £2020.
CP & KL Wearne of Helston made the trip up and were well rewarded with a homebred Limousin x British Blue long and a great rounds behind to £2320.
ID & SS Backway of St Eval saw the best of their lovely run to £2180 for a well shaped Simmental x Steer with a bunch of four away at £2160 all in and around 18-19 months.
AP & DJ House of St Issey back again this week with slightly younger Cattle seeing their first four long and well shaped Simmental x Steers to £2160, a second pair sold well at £2100 and a smaller but very smart red Limousin away at £2080.
KJ & PM Bird of Bude back again with 16 month Aberdeen Angus x Bazadaise Steers away at £2000.
Few Heifers about this week but a super front end seeing GL Dunkin of Bude top this section with a stunning British Blue x Heifer with plenty of depth and length to £2060 and his second not quite so big to £1950.
ID & SS Backway back in with a super blocky Simmental x Heifer with tremendous outlook to £2020 and another pair away at £1940 at 18-19 months, Bohetherick Farms of Saltash had a good day seeing their 21 month Simmental x Heifer away at £1910.
The best Heifers from AP & DJ House today with a trio of red and white Simmental x to £1800.
Finished Cows from AC Brewer of Boscastle saw pure Hereford Cows to 262ppkilo to £2135 and 250ppkilo to £2025.
Grazing Cows from IC Gribble & L Moore saw a sweet Beef Shorthorn x Cow to £1520.
First season sale of Suckled Calves today saw a trio of 8-9 month pure South Devon Steers from AB Brookes of Okehampton topping out at £1530 for a trio and a second pair to £1480.
Charolais x Calves (6-7m) from TJ Wills of Davidstow topped at £1280 and Heifers from the same stable to £1000.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
125 stirks through the Cornish Stirk Centre and what a day, with trade finding another gear today for these stirks especially for those mid-range 200kg dairy bred sorts.
All stirks forward were dairy bred and varied from 6-12 months old, and all looked a wonderful price when leaving the ring - Hallworthy’s stirk trade certainly has the edge on other centres with plenty of vendors leaving with £100 a head more than they expected.
A pair of best Limousin steers in from AS Brenton & Son, St Keyne shot up to £1180 (11m) with others to £1080 from the same farm.
Further strong Limousin steers reached £1060 for EG Sleep, Launceston and £1055 (9m) for Matt Cowling, Wadebridge.
Angus steers in strong demand and topped out at £1080 (11m) for AS Brenton again, more £1060 EG Sleep and a very young single to £790 (6m) from JE & SJ Dennis, Hartland.
A single rangy Blue steer attained £1060 for EG Sleep, with young types to £790 (6m) for MJ Moore, Holsworthy.
A trio of strong Hereford steers to £1020 (10m) for EG Sleep, more to £995 for Matt Cowling and £860 for a trio for Tom Drew, Bude.
A pair of yearling Devon steers exchanged at £860 sold by MS Banbury, St Austell followed by young but sweet Charolais steers looking well sold at £820 (6m) from EG Sleep again.
Heifers sold well and reached £1150 for a trio of Blue & Limousins (11m) in from Luke Perl, Sturman Livestock, Wadebridge and £1150 also for a very pretty trio of red Limousin heifers sold right on the end for AS Brenton.
Other Limousin heifers to £840 (9m) for a pair from Matt Cowling, followed by Angus heifers to £790 for EG Sleep, £780 for Matt Cowling and £730 MS Banbury.
Friesian steers topped out at £730 for a pair of hardy types from MS Banbury with a younger types to £550 (5m) for JE & SJ Dennis, Hartland.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry and a faster trade, everything in the overall average on the day was £103.82.
Texel’s topped the day at £191 from S Davey & Sons of Bottonett, Lezant. Suffolk x Ewes to £167 from G & M Williams of San Mark, St Kew.
Texel x Ewes to £159 from TG Olde & Sons of Blegberry Farm, Hartland.
Mules to £158, Polled Dorsets to £167 again sold by G & M Williams of San Mark.
Hill bred Ewes to £96 and Grazing Ewes from £100 to £118.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry and a sharper trade, overall average of 306.8p.
The fleshy lambs very much sought after topping at 320p for two pens of 45kgs, £144 from Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle, followed by 314p for two pens of 42kgs, £132 from Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning Farm, Newquay, Rundle also realised 312p for two pens of 43kgs, £134.
Top per head on the day was £155 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Store Lambs
A good entry 814 and a very strong trade, top on the day was £126 for two pens of shorn Texel x Lambs from Messrs N & M Parnell of Dingleys, Lewannick.
Texel x lambs in their wool sold to a top of £123 from L Maloney of Beeches Farm, Tavistock.
Polled Dorset Lambs to £122 from Sam Friend of Coryton.
Suffolk x Lambs to £120 for two pens from Ronald Cornelius and Family of West Rose, St Breward.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.