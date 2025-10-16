Store Cattle
Just shy of 270 Store Cattle to a top of £2370, a stunning run of well fleshed Cattle of all ages forced a rise in the trade this week.
Top spot going to J Vokes of Bodmin for a super pair of Simmental x Steers big long and well fleshed to £2370, a pair of deep bodied Charolias x Steers away at £2200 and another shorter but again well fleshed to £2100.
AP & D House of St Issey next with a run of 45 Simmental x their best a pen of 22 month grey Simmental x deep bodied and well defined to £2270 (x4) and a pair of red and white Simmental big and strong to £2260 and a trio of grey and white again with superb fleshing to £2250.
P & S Harris of Bodmin in with their last for the season and saw their 19 month Hereford x Steers away at £2120. JR Treleaven of St Austell had another good day, their best pair of 23 month British Blue x away at £2100 and a trio of long well defined Limousin Steers to £2070.
K Bird of Crackington Haven saw his young 16 month Aberdeen Angus x Bazadaise Steers with tremendous rounds to £2100. RJR Parsons of Launceston made £2000 for two Dairy x Charolais Steers at 24 months also at £2000 was NP & JK Jones of Callington had a pair of British Blue x dairy at 21 months.
S Hamblyn of Liskeard saw his 16 month Aberdeen Angus x Steers to £1880. AP & DJ House took top spot in the heifer section with a pair of Simmental x Heifers long deep and well fleshed to £2180 and a trio of Simmental x away at £2080.
JR, PM & DW Treleaven back in with a trio of 24 month British Blue x Heifers deep and long to £2180 and a single Limousin x away at £1880. P Coles & Son of Altarnun back in again this week saw a pair of solid fleshed Charolias x Heifers at 22 months to £1860.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Good numbers to report about again this week at Hallworthy.
A mix in quality with lots of those second quality dairy bred types which all sold well overall. Top of the section was £1320 (11m) given for a very well grown trio of Blue steers in from Luke Perl, Sturman Livestock of Wadebridge who sold another pair at £1120.
A single Simmental steer made £1060 (11m) for John Vokes, Lockengate followed by a single Hereford steer at £795 for a red steer in from TM Michell up from Truro.
The section was largely made up of a big run of 6-month-old Hereford stirks all presented by Charlotte Skinner, Bude who made £750 for her first bunch of steers with another bunch of 14 parting at £710 (6m).
Young fresh Limousin steers exchanged at £690 (5-6m) in from EG Sleep, Launceston with young Angus steers to £640 (5-6m) for JE & SJ Dennis, Hartland.
Heifers sold to a high of £960 for a single sweet Inra 95 heifer in from John Vokes again who sold a Simmental heifer to £930. A pair of Black Limousin heifers sold away to £820 for TM Michell, more to £765 for EG sleep and £740 for Mark Vian, Gorran.
Hereford heifers reached £800 for TM Michell who sold Beef Shorthorn heifers well at £800 also. Angus heifers to £700 for MJ Gribble, Lifton with more to £680 (6m) for JE & SJ Dennis. Demand is there, keep them coming.
Draft Ewes
Another large entry of Draft Ewes again met a strong trade, top on the day was £173 for a Suffolk x from Henry Banbury of Dowland.
Texel x Ewes to £161 from three vendors. Mules to £154 from Henry Banbury. Hill Ewes to £96 and Grazing Ewes £100 to £123.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry of Fat Lambs and a strong trade, overall average of 300.1ppk.
Top on the day was 311p for a pen of 46kgs, £143 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy, followed by 310p for a pen of 43.2kgs, £134 from Wadge & Smith of South Parks, Tresmeer. Top per head was £148.50 for 50kgs Lambs from the Stephens Family of Burscott.
Store Lambs
A good entry of 893 Store Lambs and a strong trade selling to a top of £121 for a pen of shorn Lambs from G & A Medland of Wilminstone Hall, Tavistock.
Another good run of 431 Store Lambs from Ronald Cornelius and Family of West Rose, met with much interest and sold to a top of £119 for Suffolk x. Texel x Lambs to £118 from M Maloney of Chipshop, Tavistock.
Breeding Ewes
A smaller entry of Breeding Ewes met a stronger trade, top being £222 for a pen of Continental x 2T from Messrs R & C Franklin of Trebarwith.
Mule FM to £164 from Richard Nankivell of Tregregnan, Higher Penquite. Suffolk x Ewe Lambs to £142 for two pens from G & A Medland of Wilminstone Hall.
Rams
Another strong trade for all breeds of Rams a Texel Shearling from Ian Braund of Whitstone topped the day at £610 who also realised £540 for a pair of Chartex Shearlings.
A Blue Face Leicester 2T from Paul Ovens of New Farm realised £560. Suffolk 2T to £450 from two vendors.
Comments
