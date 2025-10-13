“During the Labour Party conference, the Defra Secretary said she wanted to ‘make sure the government renews our relationship with the NFU and the farming community’. Even at this late stage, there is still time for the government to do that. That’s why ahead of the Budget, I have urged the Chancellor again to take the handbrake off of Britain’s farmers, look at the alternatives on offer to the family farm tax and work with us to unlock the investment British food production so desperately needs.”