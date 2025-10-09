Store Cattle
LY Jasper of Fowey had a super tall and well rounded Hereford x Steer at 26 months to £2380.
Mr J Vokes of Bodmin back in again this week with a real powerful run of cattle, his best a pair of Simmental x Steers, deep and well fleshed to £2320 and a pair of strong well fleshed deep Charolias x to £2270 and £2200.
PJ & JA Rogers of Tavistock had a good day with their Dairy x British Blue Steers, well fed and bred to £2260 and a pair away at £2060.
R Cobbledick of Trelash had a showy Limousin x Steer, long deep and wide behind to £2100, also at was £2100 was Mr J Vincent of Pillaton with an exceptional pair of South Devon x Cattle. PJ Mitchell of Bude saw his powerful Hereford x Steer to £2000.
PS Harris of Bodmin had another good week with his 18 month Aberdeen Angus Steers a group of 8 to £1970. FL & ML Chapman of Truro saw their five Aberdeen Angus also away at £1970.
Heifers were very few and far between but quality for what was present, DJ Harris of Bodmin saw his super fleshed Aberdeen Angus Heifer away to £1770 and a pen of four British Blue to £1750.
P Coles & Son of Altarnun saw his pen of 7 British Blue x to £1760 and DR & J May of Bodmin saw a very smart pair of 18 month Aberdeen Angus to £1730.
A Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Bull from Mr Blake of St Coloumb sold away to £2100.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
A market full of stirks again which sold to a ring packed out of people and therefore plenty of spirited bidding.
Top shout was an impressive £1420 (11m) for a big red Limousin steer presented by Luke Perl of Sturman Livestock, Wadebridge, next was £1190 (10m) given for a cracking pair in from MJC Hambly, Liskeard who sold other strong types well at £930 for a bunch.
Further Limousin steers to £780 (6m) in from ET Noy, Helston. Strong Hereford steers to £1070 for AC & DC Walters, North Hill, more at a strong £955 for MJC Hambly.
Best Angus steers up to £930 for MJC Hambly again and more to £785 for MV & VT Petherick, Launceston.
Young well done Blues steers made £870 (6m) for ET Noy, more away at £835 (5m) for TA & SJ Kempthorne, Helston and £800 (6m) for EJ Tuckett, Fowey, £740 for ET Noy and £700 for NL & FM Cleave, Bude.
Heifers soared up to a strong £1220 for a bunch in from Luke Perl again, more to £770 for MJC Hambly, Blue heifers to £770 for a big bunch in from ET Noy and Angus also to £770 for MJC Hambly again.
Draft Ewes
A larger entry with a large proportion being lean and hill bred Ewes and a strong trade was met across the board. Texels topped the day at £194 for two pens from S Davey & Sons of Lezant. Suffolk x to £164 from JJ & WN Halls of Riverdale, Carkeet.
Mules to £161 and Hill Bred Ewes to £109. Grazing Ewes from £90-£112.
Fat Lambs
A good entry and a stronger trade, overall average of 309.8p, selling to a top of 320p from two vendors, The Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy for a pen of 45kgs, £144 and Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle with 47.8kgs, £153.
Top per head was £156 for a heavy Lamb from Miss L Chick of Barton View, Stowford.
Store Lambs
A much larger entry of 855 and a lot faster trade, Charollais x Lambs topped the day at £124 from Messrs DC & SE Stanbury of Great Kellow Farm, Looe.
A cracking run of 358 Suffolk x Lambs from Ronald Cornelius and Family met with a lot of interest and topped at £120 and two other pens at £117.
Texel x Lambs sold to a top of £116 from four vendors.
