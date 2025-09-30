There were some significant changes between 2016 to 2021 for some crops and land use, including an increase for rotational grass, spring barley, peas and fodder crops and a substantial decrease in the area under permanent grass. There were also more minority crops being introduced as the area of land used for the ‘Other crops’ category expanded dramatically. There was also evidence for increased specialisation and intensification as, relatively speaking, more arable crops were in cereal farms, more cattle on dairy farms and more sheep and lambs on lowland grazing farms by 2021.