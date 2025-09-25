Store Cattle
A lighter entry than last week with the harvesting weather holding out, but still a lot of stronger cattle present making a good trade.
Top of the day was a pair of Blue Steers for PJ Collett of Trevalga making £2380 at 22 months, from the same good farm was a 20 month old Limousin x Steer reaching £2370. AC Pedlar up from St Breock saw his three shapey Blue Steers at 21 months come in at £2260.
PJ Collett also topped the Natives with his one Angus Steer making £2190 at 20 months and a lovely pen of three smart Angus Steers from GL Dunkin of Marhamchurch reaching £2170 at 21 months.
B Roth of Redruth saw a single Angus Steer at £2160 at 25 months. P & S Harris of Bodmin had a good run in today which saw three British Blues make £2110 at 22 months and a single Limousin x made £2100 at 25 months.
Topping the Heifers was three British Blues in from PJ Collett again at £1960 at 21 months old, he also saw two Limousin x at the same age make £1800. Other British Blues from AC Pedlar of St Breock saw a pen of five at £1790 at 24 months and another pen of three at £1690 and four at £1670 all 25 months.
Leading the native Heifers was B Roth of Redruth with a single Angus at £1620 at 25 months old and P & S Harris of Bodmin saw two pens of Hereford x make £1500 at 19 months old. Three Simmental x in calf Cows presented by J Carter of Cambourne saw £1610 with another pen of three Devon x make £1240.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
A tighter entry of Stirks saw two British Blue Steers from B Roth of Redruth make £1205 at 12 months old, others from the same farm saw a pen of Angus Steers made £1190 at 11-13 months and a single Limousin x at £1060 at 12 months old.
British Blue Heifers in from B Roth topped in at £1050 at 12 months old, with another three at £1000 at the same age. Angus Heifers from the same farm saw two make £960 and three Limousin x at £930 all between 11-12 months.
A small run of Bulls saw three Angus Bulls coming in at £800 at 10 months from B Roth.
Draft Ewes
A good entry and a flying trade for weight and breeds, Suffolk x topped at £170 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Texel x to £168 from Terry Mitchell of Bealbury, St Mellion. Mules to £161, Polled Dorsets Ewes to £159. Numerous pens of framed grazing Ewes £100 to £125.
Fat Lambs
A much larger entry of 800 and a faster trade, overall average of 315.1p.
Pen after pen of well fleshed lambs over 320p to a top of 329p for a pen of 44.4kgs, £146 from R Cowling of Haydah, Week St Mary. Paul Parsons of Lower Trussell, Tresmeer realised 327p for 44kgs, £144.
Steve Lynne of Golden Lake, Bodmin saw his 44.2kgs make 326p, £144. Top per head on the day was £167 from Mrs Gay of West Manton, Ashwater.
Store Lambs
A much larger entry of 802 and all met a stronger trade, with several prospective buyers in attendance.
Top on the day was £126 for three pens of Charollais x from Mr A Pearce of Tresquare, St Tudy. Texel x Lambs topped at £125 from Phil Roose & Sons of Higher Hendra, St Teath.
Suffolk x Lambs to £122 from Steve & Clare Cornelius of Trevenn, St Clether.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.