Topping the Heifers was three British Blues in from PJ Collett again at £1960 at 21 months old, he also saw two Limousin x at the same age make £1800. Other British Blues from AC Pedlar of St Breock saw a pen of five at £1790 at 24 months and another pen of three at £1690 and four at £1670 all 25 months.