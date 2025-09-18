A small entry and a much faster trade across the board, overall average of 317.2p, with the good meat lambs topping out at 333p for a pen of 42.4kgs, £141 from CO Rowe & Son of Lanoy, Coads Green, followed by 330p for two pens of 44.6kgs, £147 from Paul Parsons of Lower Trussell, Tresmeer. Top per head was £162 for a pen of heavies from M Clarke, Lower Poulza, Jacobstow.