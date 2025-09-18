Store Cattle
340 Cattle at Hallworthy to a top of £2430. EV Hosking & Son of Helston had a superb run of 20 Limousin x Cattle his best a long powerful Limousin x bullock to £2430, his next a pair of white Limousin x with depth of muscle and deep bodied Steers to £2290, a trio of Limousin x to £2180 and another trio smaller but very neat bodied to £2160 all around 18-22 months.
D Langley of Tresparrett had a good day with his horned Hereford Steer at 25 months to £2280. P Coles & Son of Altarnun ran in close with a superb pen of big strong British Blue x Steers at 22 months to £2100.
R Cobbledick of Trelash had another super bunch of Cattle his best a trio of smart 18 month Limousin x Steers to £2200 and a single Blue Limousin x with super conformation to £2000. £1930 was reached for a cracking pair of black Hereford x Steers from PC Wood of Bideford.
Heifers were topped out by R Cobbledick with a very showy Charolais x Heifer with a tremendous carcase away at £2290. EV Hosking back in again with a very smart and quite alert Limousin x Heifer to £2000.
Mark Williams of St Kew saw his best of a run of Hereford x Aberdeen Angus Cattle to a top of £1760 for four Hereford x Heifers. PC Wood back in with a long strong Simmental x Heifer away at £1700 and a pair of 22 month British Blue x Heifers to £1690 and another pen of four Hereford x Heifers to £1680.
Two South Devon Cows 3 months in calf from A Green of North Petherwin saw his best away at £2190. A super 5 year old Pedigree Hereford (Hustins) Bull with a huge frame and plenty of length and depth sold away to £2720.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Another good run of stirks forward with 115 passing through the ring.
Trade would be similar to last week with the strength selling well to a top of £1250 for a superb Blue steer in from EG Sleep of Launceston who sold a strong Charolias steer well at £1250 also, followed by a Limousin steer at £1205 from the same good stable.
A good offering of Angus steers reached £1090 for RG Amor & Son down from Yeovil who sold more well to £915, further Angus steers at only 6 months old to £940 for J Habberfield, Sherborne. Hereford steers to £950 for a pair in from RG Amor again with younger sorts looking well sold at £780 for MJ Moore of Holsworthy.
Heifers reached £900 for a trio of Limousins in from EG Sleep again, Angus heifers to £880 and £815 for bunches in from RG Amor again.
Draft Ewes
A larger entry and a flying trade, several good meat Ewes over £150 to a top of £178 from Peter Risdon of Basil Farm, St Clether. Suffolk x Ewes to £172 from Ricky Bond of Canna Park, Thornbury. Mules to £168 and pen after pen of Grazing Ewes £100 to £120.
Fat Lambs
A small entry and a much faster trade across the board, overall average of 317.2p, with the good meat lambs topping out at 333p for a pen of 42.4kgs, £141 from CO Rowe & Son of Lanoy, Coads Green, followed by 330p for two pens of 44.6kgs, £147 from Paul Parsons of Lower Trussell, Tresmeer. Top per head was £162 for a pen of heavies from M Clarke, Lower Poulza, Jacobstow.
Store Lambs
A stronger trade for all, Suffolk x Lambs from Darren Hoskin of Sibleyback to £117 followed by £112 for Charollais x from Arthur Vallance of Kilworthy, Tavistock.
Breeding Ewes and Ewe Lambs
A good entry of 809 and a strong trade top being £200 for a pen of Cheviot x Mule from Charlie Wills of Halbathic, Liskeard.
Mervin Gimblett of Churchtown saw his first pen of Charollais x 2T make £200. Suffolk x 2T to £195 from Messrs S & T Cornelius of Blackthorn Parc. Texel x Mule 2T to £190 from Richard Jenkin of Werrington.
The annual consignment of Mule Ewe Lambs from Jim Goodenough and Family saw their first two pens realise £170 and the next two pens at £160. The Abel Family of Tavistock had their annual run with the Speckled x Ewes topping out at £91 and the Glamorgan Welsh to £86.
Stock Rams
A very fast trade for all on offer and more could have been sold, top on the day was £620 for a Suftex 2T from Abel Brothers of Tavistock, Suffolk Shearling Rams to £480 from J Merritt of Trecarne.
Lleyn FM Rams to £390 from Richard Rowan of Tideford. Texel 2T to £440 from Charles Kneebone of Higher Cookworthy, Lifton.
Comments
