Fats, oils, and grease, often referred to as FOG, along with items like wet wipes, cotton buds, and sanitary products, are frequently disposed of down sinks and toilets by the public. These materials do not break down easily and can congeal or snag inside sewer pipes, forming stubborn blockages. Over time, these obstructions reduce the capacity of the pipes and increase the risk of overflows, especially during heavy rainfall. Preventing these items from entering the sewer system is one of the simplest and most effective ways the public can help protect the environment and reduce pollution incidents.