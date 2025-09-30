THE Commanding Officer of HMS Raleigh has praised the “enduring friendship and support” of the people of Torpoint as the Royal Navy training base exercised its Freedom of the Town with a spectacular parade on Sunday (September 28).
Captain Jeremy Ussher told crowds: “The bond between us is more than ceremonial – it is practical, personal and deeply rooted in shared history. Your support, kindness and generosity make a real difference to our personnel and their families, and we are truly grateful.”
Residents lined the streets as the Ship’s Company and trainees marched from Thanckes Park car park through the town centre to the Ferry Lanes, accompanied by the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Lympstone. Bayonets were fixed and colours flown in a stirring display of tradition first granted to HMS Raleigh in 1996.
A Guard of Honour made up of recruits in their ninth week of training led the march, followed by members of the Ship’s Company and other trainees. On the return route, the procession paused at Eliot Square to salute the War Memorial in tribute to the fallen.
Torpoint’s civic leaders joined the occasion with town clerk Milly Southworth reading the historic proclamation and mayor Cllr Julie Martin welcoming the parade alongside her consort, Andy Martin, and mayor’s cadet Ernie Eastment.
Cllr Martin said: “This event is a symbol of trust and loyalty, an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the bond between HMS Raleigh and Torpoint. The establishment provides employment, supports our local economy and gives valuable assistance to the community. The friendship and unity between us remain as strong as ever.”
The Freedom of Torpoint grants HMS Raleigh the right to march through the town in full ceremonial regalia – a proud tradition that continues to underline the close ties between the naval base and the town it calls home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.