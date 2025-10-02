Store Cattle
A fantastic show on offer with a large proportion being forward and well farmed, which were all well rewarded and produced some eye watering returns.
Top of the day was £2340 on two occasions firstly for a superb Simmental in from J Vokes of Lockingate and secondly £2340 for an eye catching Charolais in from the same good vendor.
Further strong Charolais’s up to £2300 for D Philp and Sons of Looe, £2190 was achieved for S Leslie of Lewannick, £2060 for AG Cowling of St Issey and £2010 for AB Ward of St Gennys.
A powerful bunch of Blue Steers rocketed up to £2320 for D Philp, followed by £2230, £2210, £2180 for a great run in from JR, PM & DW Treleaven of St Austell, more Blue Steers to £1960 for GL Dunkin.
Well grown Hereford Steers up to £2090 for JR, PM & DW Treleaven, others to £1940 for WL & S Trewern of Cambourne, £1900 for H Langley and Sons of Marshgate, £1780 for A Pearce & N Sanders of St Neot.
Limousin Steers topped out at £2040 for JR, PM & DW Treleaven, others to £1720 and £1500 for KA Vincent of Grampound.
Angus Steers to £1790, £1740 and £1710 straight off grass for GHA & MU Faull of Helston, others to £1660 for AG Cowling and younger sorts to £1550 for J & S Batchelor of St Gennys.
Younger South Devon Steers to £1640, £1440 and £1280 all in from S Screech & Sons of South Petherwin.
Several Heifers attaining over £2000 to a top of £2130 for a top notch Charolais from D Philp and Sons, further Charolais to £1980 for AB Ward, £1860 for S Leslie.
Best Blue Heifers to £2120 for JR, PM & DW Treleaven, others from the same farm to £1890 and £1470. A well bred Simmental Heifer realised £1840 with another at £1790 for Jim Buckland and Sons of Penzance.
Friesian Steers reached an impress £2090 for JR, PM & DW Treleaven again. A good offering of Cows and Calves which reached £2150 for a Sussex Cow with her Angus Calf at foot in from J & S Batchelor of St Gennys.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
A marvellous stirk trade for everything, being big or small with the best big Blue steers racing up to £1390 (11m) presented by AR Pincombe, Lezant who went on to sell a trio well at £1315 and a rig of a similar Ike at £1330 (11m).
A trio of smart well put together Limosuin steers sold well to £1300 for Luke Perl of Sturmans Livestock up from Wadebridge, other strong Limousin steers to £1100 for EG Sleep, Launceston.
Next was £900 given for a smart pair of young suckler bred Charolias steers in from Westcott Farms, Brentor who sold a Simmental at £900 (6m) also.
Younger stirks sold well with dairy bred Angus to £680 (6m) for S Edmunds, Truro and £665 (6m) for Gracie Dennis, Hartland. Hereford steers to£680 (6m) for JE & SJ Dennis, Hartland.
Heifers topped at £900 for a pair of thick set Blues in from Luke Perl again followed by 3 smart 6-month-old Charolias heifers at £840 looking well sold for Westcott Farms.
Draft Ewes
A good entry and still very much sought after, top on the day was £185 for two vendors, a texel from Nicola Alford of St Tudy and a pen of Suffolk x from I & P Stephens Farmers LTD of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Mules to £184 from Graham and Robert Heal of Starapark, Davidstow. Grazing Ewes £90-£110.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry and a strong trade, the well fleshed lambs in keen demand.
Top per kilo being 325p for a pen of Charollais x 46kgs, £149.50 from Messrs II Cowling of Trencreek, St Gennys, followed by 323p for two pens of 42kgs, £132.50 from IG & PR Stephens Farmers LTD of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Top per head was £155 for a Texel 50kgs from Messrs Wadge & Smith of Tresmeer.
Store Lambs
A much larger entry of 668 and all met a stronger trade, with several prospective buyers in attendance.
Top on the day was £126 for three pens of Charollais x from Mr A Pearce of Tresquare, St Tudy. Texel x Lambs topped at £125 from Phil Roose & Sons of Higher Hendra, St Teath. Suffolk x Lambs to £122 from Steve & Clare Cornelius of Trevenn, St Clether.
Breeding Ewes
A smaller entry with still several buyers keen to purchase, two pens of Texel x Mule 2T from John May of St Merryn topped the day at £220.
Phil Collett of Boscastle realised £175 for his Welsh Mule 2T and Henry Banbury of Dowland, Winkleigh saw his Full Mouth Mules top at £165.
Rams
A very fast trade for all Rams, Texels topped the day at £600 from Jodie Hooper of St Gennys, who also topped the Suffolk Shearlings at £495 for three Rams.
Comments
