A smaller entry due to the hot weather and a very strong trade was met, overall average of 411.8p with the fleshed Lambs selling to a top of 430p for two pens of 44kgs, £189 from Messrs WF & RH Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle, followed by 422p for four pens of 45kgs, £190 from J Littlejohns & Son of Shears, Woodford.