Store Cattle
Hay harvesting weather didn’t deter the Cattle nor the buyers, with a pleasing entry and another decent trade.
Older Stores - Top of the Store section was £2100 (22m) given for a giant Friesian Steer sold by Simon Martin up from Liskeard.
Best Angus saw strong demand with a group at £1970, others at £1940, £1710 and £1700 (only 16-17 months old) all sold by Simon Martin again. Herefords from the same farm away to £1830 (15m).
Younger Stores – Continue to sell at pace reaching £1520 and £1500 for 14 month old Beef Shorthorn Steers in from Richard Nankivell of Bodmin.
Charolais Steers of a similar age to £1500 for Andrew Halls of Altarnun. Younger Heifers made £1380 for Charolais in from Andy Halls, Limousins to £1360 for Richard Nankivell and Angus to £910 (8m) for HFA Forbes of Twobridges.
Draft Ewes
Again the hot weather kept the numbers tight and a flying trade was met by all breeds and sizes top being £219 for Polled Dorsets from WD Hutchings & Sons of Restmorel Farm who also realised £212 for Suffolk x and Mules to £175 from Swaddledown Farms, Bratton Clovelly.
Swaledales to £145 from J & D Goodenough of Tremail, Davidstow. Blue Face Leicester’s to £180 again from J & D Goodenough.
Prime Lambs
A smaller entry due to the hot weather and a very strong trade was met, overall average of 411.8p with the fleshed Lambs selling to a top of 430p for two pens of 44kgs, £189 from Messrs WF & RH Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle, followed by 422p for four pens of 45kgs, £190 from J Littlejohns & Son of Shears, Woodford.
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