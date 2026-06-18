Store Cattle
More cattle were on offer than expected, with 213 head penned and sold with the majority being younger sorts.
An abundance of grass across North Cornwall, combined with positive discussions on beef prices, ensured that store cattle continued to meet strong demand and sold to a keen trade throughout.
Older stores: MJ Biscombe of St Juliot presented a bunch of Hereford Steers which sold to £1910 (x8 26m) further Hereford Steers drew £1710 for PNB Stephens of Liskeard.
A single two year old Limousin Steer hit £1910 for Richard Jenkin of Werrington, with Angus Steers selling to £1900 (26m) for a pen of big boys in from PNB Stephens again. A trio of Simmental Steers reached £1850 (23m) for AJ Tonkin of Lostwithiel.
Young stores: Johnny Hooper sold eye catching yearling Limousin Steers to £1780 (12m), Blonde Steers at the same young age at £1700 followed a run of Dairy Bred Limousin Steers which parted at £1700 (16m) in from Dan Gilbard of Altarnun.
In next was Andrew Halls also of Altarnun selling his Charolais Steers extremely well at £1690 and £1620 (13m). A sweet Simmental Steer attained £1510 (13m) for Arthur Vallance of Tavistock.
Young heifers hit £1780, £1710 and £1700 for the best of the Limousin Heifers from Dan Gilbard at only 14-15 months old, further Limousin Heifers to £1400 at only 10 months old from CP Button LTD of St Tudy.
A very showy Blonde Heifer to £1650 (12m) for Johnny Hooper, followed by Charolais Heifers to £1530 (11m) for Andrew Halls, £1520 (13m) from Richard Jenkin, £1500 (12m) for JJ Halls of Liskeard.
A trio of 13 month old Simmental Heifers to £1400 for Arthur Vallance, and similar aged Angus Heifers to £1300 for Rick Temaine of Tintagel.
Stirks
Tight numbers in the Stirk pens however another tremendous trade, CP Button LTD up from St Tudy presented a cracking run of Limousin Stirks with his first pair drawing £1300, a trio at £1260 and a bunch at £1245 all ranging from only 7-9 months.
Other strong Limousin Steers to £1280 (9m) sold by Richard Drew down from Bude, who sold others to £1130 and £1110, with all of todays Limousin Steers averaging £1200 per head.
Ashley and Fraye Smetherham of Liskeard sold a large bunch of Blue Steers well to £1240 (10m), followed by a trio of 7 month old Angus Steers to £1100 for CP Button LTD again.
Heifers on the Stirks topped at £1200, £1165 and £1150 for those good sorts from CP Button, a trio of Simmentals to £970 (9m) from Richard Drew, followed by Blue Heifers to £975 and £945 for Ashley and Fraye Smetherham again.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry and a flying trade for all on offer and a lot more could have been sold, top on the day was £191 for Texels from Roger Vosper of Churchtown, Warbstow followed by John Williams & Sons of Scarrabine, Port Issac realised £186 for their 1st pen.
Suffolk x Ewes to £180 from Newlyn Farm Partnership of Newquay, who also topped the Mules at £179, Swaledales to £143 from J & D Goodenough.
Prime Lambs
A smaller entry and for the time of year the Lambs met a very fast trade with the young sappy good meat Lambs very much sought after, top per kilo being 443p for a pen of 41.8kgs, £185 from Janey Mably of Higher Tynes, St Teath, followed by Harry Lobb of Rutherbridge for two pens of young 44.6kgs, 427p at £190.50 ahead.
11 pens of Lambs over £190 to a top pf £198 for 50kgs from WPL Cowling & Son of Newquay.
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