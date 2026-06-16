A LONG awaited proposal for the construction of an ‘agri-business’ centre on the A30 near Launceston is one step closer to reality after planning approval was granted.
Kivells Ltd sought outline planning permission for the phased development of an agri-business centre, comprising of an agri-business centre, agri-business employment units, agri-merchants, a trunk road service area, a petrol filling station and hotel on a 29-hectare plot of land at Kennards House, Launceston.
The application would also see the retention of a cricket pitch and pavilion and included associated access, infrastructure, landscaping, drainage, service areas and parking.
It is possible that the proposals would result in the closure of Hallworthy Market, with various proposals for the construction of a larger agricultural centre in North Cornwall long being mooted.
Cornwall Council’s planning department noted: “While the closure of the existing Hallworthy Market is anticipated, albeit unconfirmed, the scheme would provide replacement facilities and opportunities for existing users. Overall, these economic benefits are considered significant and positive.”
The application on the land at Kennards House has been pending for close to seven years, having been filed in July 2019, with one of the primary delays relating to concerns raised by Highways England alongside further concerns issued by Sport England.
The proposal would deliver an Agricultural Hub comprising businesses and services that support the agriculture sector.
It was noted: “This proposal follows a model set for a similar provision in Holsworthy, where a farmer can go to a single location, and on a given day have access to a market for their produce, along with access to their accountant, banker, pastor, vet, agronomist, machinery merchant, seed merchant, chemical merchant and such.
“So, whilst it is likely, many of the providers of these services individually will be in, or on edge of settlement locations, with no specific need to be in a countryside location, the likely service user will already be substantially reliant on a private vehicle for transport to and from. The benefit of this proposal is, therefore, that of the linked trip.
“All the services, as evidenced at the Holsworthy site, can be access in one two-way vehicle movement. This proposal will create a central hub for the substantial agricultural sector serving Cornwall and Devon.
“The Agri-business hub key objective is supporting the agricultural sector and providing employment opportunities. An agri-business centre typically functions as a comprehensive hub for the rural economy, blending livestock trading with an array of professional, retail, and logistical services to support the wider farming community.
“At its core, the site features a livestock market with auction rings and animal pens, surrounded by agricultural supply stores, machinery dealerships, and large-animal veterinary practices.
“This commercial foundation is complemented by professional services tailored to rural businesses, including land agents, agricultural accountants, legal firms, and insurance brokers. Finally, essential support facilities like market cafes, meeting rooms, and biosecurity vehicle wash bays ensure the centre acts as both a practical service station and a vital social hub for regional farmers.”
Initially, strong objections to the proposal were issued by Highways England and Sport England.
The initial proposals would have seen the requirement for South Petherwin Cricket Club to relocate, however, subsequent negotiations meant that the plot of land which the club occupies would be removed from the application.
It was noted: “Sport England initially objected to the application on the basis that it would result in the loss of, or prejudice to, an existing playing field, namely the cricket pitch, contrary to national policy and its Playing Fields Policy.
“The original proposal did not demonstrate compliance with the relevant exception. which requires replacement provision of equivalent or better quality, quantity, accessibility and management, and therefore failed to meet policy requirements at that time. However, subsequent amendments to the scheme have removed the need to relocate the cricket pitch, ensuring that it is retained in situ.
“In addition, further consideration has been given to the relationship between the retained pitch and surrounding development, including the requirement for ball strike risk assessment where buildings or uses may come into close proximity. These matters are to be addressed in detail at reserved matters stage.
“As a result of these amendments and the commitment to assess and mitigate potential impacts on the ongoing safe use of the cricket facility, Sport England has withdrawn its objection.
“The consultee is satisfied, subject to detailed design, that the proposal can comply with national policy and protect the continued use and function of the playing field. Subject to a condition, the proposal is no longer considered to result in the loss of, or prejudice to, an existing playing field.”
National Highways stated that its key concern was related to the impact that the development would have on the safe and efficient operation of the A30, particularly the eastbound slip road.
In issuing the approval, Cornwall Council’s planning department concluded: “Overall, the proposal is considered to deliver substantial economic benefits and aligns with policies supporting rural enterprise and employment growth.
“The principal areas of conflict arise from the countryside location of the site, the scale of the development, and concerns in relation to sustainability. However, these conflicts are balanced by the demonstrated need for the development, its strategic location adjacent to the A30, the ability to mitigate environmental impacts, and the opportunity to secure biodiversity enhancements as part of the scheme.
“Taking these factors into account, on balance it is considered that the proposal is acceptable, subject to conditions. All other matters raised have been taken into account, including the planning history and the comments of the Parish Council, but none is of such significance as to outweigh the considerations that have led to the conclusion.”
The next stage for the proposals is to submit a reserved matters application to address any areas of development that has not been approved in the outline planning application.
In total, 24 conditions were attached to the application, the majority of which were technical and intended to address the concerns raised through the process and also incorporate other requirements such as the need for a badger survey.
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