Store Cattle
Trade for all grades and breeds took a noticeable lift with a large number of travelled buyers ring side. A credit to all vendors saw quality throughout the Store section.
Older Cattle - AR Hooper & Son of Bude presented their usual quality and topped the market with his 23 month old powerful Charolais Steers parting at £2350, £2290, £2280, £2190 and £2100, further strong Charolais Steers drew £2130 for a single two year old in from DT Barrand up from Tehidy.
26 month old South Devon Steers parted at £2040 for CW Crocker of Crackington Haven, followed by a grand bunch of forward Angus Steers which drew £1980 (22m) for AR Hooper & Son again, who sold similar aged Herefords to £1980 and £1900.
Limousin Steers saw £1850 (21m) for JM Dawe of Port Issac. Forward Charolais Heifers drew £1930 and £1890 for AR Hooper & Son, who sold their meat Herefords to £1850 (22m) and Angus at £1800 (20m).
Best South Devon Heifers achieved £1910 (25m) for CW Crocker who had others to £1860 and £1810.
Younger Cattle - The younger cattle seeing large interest and a really sharp trade with 12 month old South Devon Steers to £1820 for CW Crocker, 11 month old Limousin Steers also to £1820 for TL Ford & Son of Wadebridge, whilst CP Button LTD of St Tudy saw his best Limousin Steers hit £1750 and £1700 (only 9-13 months old).
8 month old Limousin Heifers were a highlight in this section at a mega £1600 in from TL Ford & Son, followed by 13 month old Charolais Heifers which sold well to £1500 and £1490 for AC Halls of Altarnun.
Best yearling Limousin Heifers to £1460 for Des May of Tintagel, others to £1200 (11m) for NM Sanders of Camelford, further good Charolais Heifers hit £1400 (15m) for DT Barrand.
Cows: A beautiful pedigree Limousin Cow made £2200 (57m) for WT Key and Sons of Wadebridge.
Stirks
An outstanding quality entry saw all 153 Stirks average a record breaking £1103 per head.
Highlight of the day was 7 month old Limousin Steers to £1430 and £1370 for CP Button LTD of St Tudy, the Warman Family Partnership saw their 9 month old Limousin Steers part at £1250 and £1200, with all 28 Limousin Steers in the Stirks averaging £1207/head.
Well framed 6 month old Blue Steers to £1300 and £1200 for Roger Kempthorne & Partners of St Tudy, £1265 (9m) for Richard Drew of Bude who had others to £1180, with all 20 Blue Steers averaging £1182/head.
Richard Drew’s Simmental Steers also achieved £1180 (9m). A super run of Angus Steers drew £1230 and £1120 for the Warman Family Partnership, others to £1210 (9m) for CP Button LTD and £1200 for Pete Best of St Newly East. Hereford Steers to £1080 and £1030 for Pete Best again.
Stirk Heifers reached £1300, £1250 and £1120 for three pens of eye catching 9 month old Limousin Heifers in from CP Button again, other Limousin Heifers to £1060 and £1000 for the Warman Family Partnership.
Young but sweet Blue Heifers attained £1050 and £1010 for Roger Kempthorn and Partners and £920 for Richard Drew. Angus Heifers hit £1125 for Pete Best, others to £1100 for Warman Family Partnership.
Draft Ewes
A good entry met a mixed trade with the lean and ¾ meat Ewes meeting the strongest trade and the thick fat Ewes harder to place.
Top price on the day was £230 for Texels from R Gregory of Kerling, Truro who also topped the Suffolks at £190, Dorset x Ewes to £186 from TL Ford & Son of Tregingey Farm, Wadebridge.
Mules to £176 from Henry Pedlar of Beacon Farm, St Wenn. Hill Bred Ewes to £144 for Cheviots from W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle.
Prime Lambs
The prime lamb trade nationally has started to slip but for the time of year the trade is still very strong.
The well fleshed lambs selling to a premium, top per kilo being 449p for a pen of Texel x 41.2kgs, £185 from David Broad of Davina, Tintagel.
Colin Burrow of Trelay, Welcombe realised 442p for his 42.4kgs, £187.50, followed by 441p for a pen of 42.4kgs, £187 from Paul Taylor of Roche.
There was five producers who realised 440ppkilo. Heavies topped at £200 sold by the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy, who also made £199 for their second pen.
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