Younger Cattle - The younger cattle seeing large interest and a really sharp trade with 12 month old South Devon Steers to £1820 for CW Crocker, 11 month old Limousin Steers also to £1820 for TL Ford & Son of Wadebridge, whilst CP Button LTD of St Tudy saw his best Limousin Steers hit £1750 and £1700 (only 9-13 months old).