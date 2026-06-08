A NEW emergency response app designed for farmers has been launched by farming charity RABI, aiming to improve survival outcomes in the critical minutes following serious on-farm accidents.
The tool, FarmersAid, was unveiled at the Royal Cornwall Show and is intended to guide users through immediate actions while waiting for emergency services.
Chief executive Alicia Chivers said the app responds to the reality of isolated working conditions and unpredictable risk in agriculture.
“Serious on-farm accidents can happen in an instant, and when they do, people on the scene are often thrown into confusion,” she said. “FarmersAid is there to bring structure to those first moments, when clarity really matters.
“This is not a replacement for calling 999. It’s about improving what happens in the time before paramedics arrive, so the injured person has the best possible chance of survival,” she said.
Ms Chivers said the initiative is the first stage of a wider programme focused on practical lifesaving support across the farming sector.
A key focus is the “Platinum Ten” minutes, the early window after an incident when rapid intervention can be decisive. “In those first 10 minutes, the actions taken can be absolutely decisive. If you can do the right thing quickly, you can save a life,” she said.
The app is designed for real-world farm conditions, including unreliable connectivity in remote areas. “It works offline, because we know connectivity cannot be relied upon in the middle of a farmyard,” Ms Chivers said.
She added that usability was central to its development. “It is step-by-step, it is straightforward, and it is built to reduce chaos when someone is suddenly faced with an emergency.”
FarmersAid is now available for download, with RABI planning further rollout and training initiatives to strengthen emergency preparedness in farming communities across the UK.
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