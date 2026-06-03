CHINA Fleet Country Club has announced a major £500,000 investment programme aimed at transforming its championship golf course and strengthening its reputation as one of the region’s leading golf destinations.
The Saltash-based leisure and golf club has unveiled “Project 32”, an ambitious long-term development plan scheduled for completion by 2032.
The programme will focus on three key areas: the renovation of all 63 bunkers across the course, the construction of a new all-weather buggy path covering nine holes, and the introduction of advanced robotic mowing technology.
Dean Bennett, Managing Director of China Fleet Country Club, described the scheme as one of the club’s biggest investments since the course opened.
He said: “Project 32 is a long-term commitment to quality and reflects our confidence in the future of China Fleet Country Club. We are creating something members, visitors and the wider golfing community can be proud of for years to come.”
Specialist contractor Durabunker will work alongside the club’s greenkeeping team to rebuild each bunker individually using advanced lining systems designed to improve drainage and long-term durability. China Clay sand sourced from St Austell will also be used throughout the project.
Golf course manager Nathan O’Sullivan said the works would improve both the appearance and consistency of the course while preserving the original vision of renowned golf architect Dr Martin Grant Hawtree.
The development will also include a new buggy path aimed at improving accessibility and allowing more year-round play during poor weather conditions.
Meanwhile, three GPS-guided robotic mowers supplied by Echo Robotics will help maintain the course to championship standards throughout the year.
Project 32 forms part of wider investment across the country club, which has already seen millions spent on facilities including its gym, spa, restaurant and renewable energy projects.
China Fleet Country Club, which opened in 1991, is owned and operated by the China Fleet Trust military charity.
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