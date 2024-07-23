The Royal Countryside Fund’s (RCF) Farm for the Future programme enters its final year providing free business and environmental support for farmers — including a one-to-one meeting with a farm consultant and support to access schemes like the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).
Aimed at farmers who received the now-closed Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in England, Farm for the Future provides workshops and a one-to-one meeting for every farm to help tackle challenges and grasp the opportunities on offer linked to the agricultural transition. Covering 18 locations across England, the programme offers both in-person and online support from trusted, local partners to ensure tailored guidance for each farmer’s area.
Inspired by its founder, HM King Charles III, The Royal Countryside Fund acts as a catalyst, enabling change and developing resilience, working with local partners who deliver bespoke programmes of support.
With more than 1,500 farming families taking part across England since 2021, the programme has people and their welfare at its core.
Registration to take part in Farm for the Future closes at the end of September 2024.
To find your local group or join the programme online, visit www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/farmforthefuture