A NEW poll of 500 farmers and landowners has revealed how the government’s ‘family farm tax’ has significantly impacted Labour’s reputation in rural areas.
The survey, conducted by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), has highlighted the far-reaching consequences of the treasury’s plans to cut vital inheritance tax reliefs for farms and family businesses from April.
Nearly 80 per cent of respondents said they are worried their business will not survive the next ten years, while over 60 per cent have considered selling their farm and leaving the industry.
Not a single respondent said they would vote for Labour at the next election, while the majority backed the Conservatives (38 per cent) and 36 per cent said they would back Reform.
The findings of this new survey cast doubt on these claims. Victoria Vyvyan, CLA president, said: "The treasury says these reforms will barely touch rural Britain. Our polling shows they will force hard choices on farms that have sustained communities for generations – selling their land, laying people off, shelving plans for the future.
"Already, families are weighing up which parts of their business they can afford to keep. Some are holding back investment; others are wondering if they can hand the farm on at all.
"Rural Labour MPs can see what’s coming. They know it will drain the life from the countryside and strip away the trust of the people who sent them to Westminster. If they support it, their voters won’t forget.”
Meanwhile 69 per cent of respondents said they will have to sell land or take out loans to keep the business. It also found 89 per cent have paused or delayed investment since the budget, with 27 per cent saying they have held back from investing over £150,000.
