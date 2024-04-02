AN agricultural college based near Stoke Climsland has announced its partnership with the University of Exeter to help boost a new initiative which nurtures a culture of business innovation and entrepreneurism in Cornwall.
The new initiative has won support from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, which is managed by Cornwall Council and funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The £5.6-million Entrepreneurial Futures project aims to maximise the economic development, employment, skills and community benefits to Cornwall of its links with the region’s higher education and further education institutions.
The programme is led by University of Exeter has partnered with the University of Plymouth, Falmouth University and Duchy College.
It is a wide-ranging initiative focusing on the major research priorities in support of key sectors including clean energy; geo-resources; robotics/automation; agri-food; net zero and biodiversity; and immersive technologies.
Entrepreneurs and businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will have access to advice, support and academic collaboration, enabling them to improve productivity, reduce costs and reach new markets.
At the same time, the project will undertake specific research to identify barriers to entrepreneurialism, such as socio-economic factors, and provide advice to government and policy makers on creating an environment where it can flourish.
The project also includes two flagship research, development and innovation (RD&I) initiatives which, as well as showcasing the wider opportunities for collaboration between business and academia, have the potential to directly benefit key sectors in the local economy.
• Environmental Living Laboratory: To be developed by Duchy College, in Stoke Climsland, this agri-food sector project will provide a practical and controlled environment to develop and test sustainable farming and land management practices, technologies, and innovations.
• A pioneering geotracer facility will be established at University of Exeter to trace river/marine pollution, land contamination and groundwater sources. Cross-sector applications for this include the development of geothermal energy; geo-resources; and land and environmental monitoring/management.
Professor Martin Siegert, deputy vice chancellor (Cornwall), University of Exeter, said: “Economic growth in Cornwall is dependent on entrepreneurial advances in businesses that are critical to its future, ensuring it will be greener, fairer and healthier.”