THE Countryside Alliance will be lending its support to a motion calling for Cornwall Council to stand up for local farmers.
The Countryside Alliance gave its backing ahead of the ‘Supporting our Farmers’ motion submitted by Liskeard Cllr Nick Craker due to be debated and voted on at a meeting of the full council in Truro today (November 26).
The motion, submitted by Cllr Craker and seconded by Cllr James Mustoe, asks for the leader of the council to write to the government outlining the authority’s dismay at the recent Budget decision to restrict Agricultural Property Relief.
Cllr Craker previously said: “The Labour government’s changes to inheritance tax threaten the survival of family farms, which are crucial to Cornwall’s heritage, economy, and food security. This tax is an attack on rural life, and Cornwall Council must stand united with our farmers in opposing it.
“The council’s vote on this motion will be a pivotal moment in the fight to protect Cornwall’s farming communities and preserve their future for generations to come.”
Cllr Mustoe added: “As a councillor who has represented farmers and rural communities for the past ten years, I have never known so many people, not just the farmers and their families, but the many businesses that work with and depend on our farms as well, to be upset and outraged at what the government is proposing.
“It is good to see cross-party support for our motion coming from Cornwall Council, and we hope this will translate into a strong vote.”
A spokesperson from The Countryside Alliance said: “We encourage councillors from across the political divide to vote in favour of this motion and hope other councils across the country follow Cornwall’s lead.
“It was Cornwall Council, in May 2023, that first voted to commit support to local farmers by proactively sourcing local, seasonal produce-explicitly including meat and dairy- at council events, while encouraging residents to ‘shop locally’ and urging them to take advantage of ‘home-grown, affordable, nutritious food’, irrespective of dietary preference.
“This came in the face of several other councils that had opted to ban meat and dairy produce instead. An additional nine other councils have since followed Cornwall’s lead.
“The family farm tax threatens our farming industry and undermines our food security. The Countryside Alliance is currently spearheading the Fight the Farm Tax campaign, which demands a government rethink.”
Farmers recently came together at Kivells Livestock Market in Holsworthy, mirroring the protest in London, to demonstrate their dismay and frustration.
The chairman of Cornwall Council will make a decision at the meeting on whether the motions will be debated today, or if they will be referred to committees.
The meeting will start at 10.30am.