WHILE the attention of the national TV cameras and high-profile political figures was pointed on a protest in London, it was more locally that the melting pot of anger and frustration at proposed changes to agricultural inheritance tax rules was bubbling over.
Much like its weekly role in supporting the machinations of the local farming industry, Holsworthy Livestock Market was the venue for a gathering of farmers and farming supporters covering the depth and breadth of the cross-Tamar agricultural world.
But this time, instead of seeing what price they get for their livestock, it was a gathering to show anger and share frustrations over what has been dubbed a ‘tractor tax’.
The brainchild of Jay Waylen of Penbode Vets, it was jointly organised alongside Kivells, the owners of the market and, prior to the event, it wasn’t certain what the attendance would be.
Expectations were, it is safe to say, significantly lower than the number which turned up, for the dairy auction ring was not only full to bursting, but a not insignificant crowd found themselves queued up outside.
Prior to the main event, comprising of speeches and discussion taking place in the ring, people gathered in the market café — so often the communion point for the farming folk and related businesses in the wider agricultural industry of Devon and Cornwall to put the world to rights over a cup of tea and a cooked breakfast which provided the initial gathering point for what lay ahead.
Inside the packed café, a distinct hubbub preceded the meeting, with those in attendance comparing thoughts and feelings while the TV showed footage of the main protest in London.
As they passed through, it wasn’t just a hot drink and breakfast on the mind of the attendees, there was also a donation point for the local food bank and community fridge to which produce of a wide variety was contributed in order to help those less fortunate. Also present were representatives from the Farming Community Network (FCN), a voluntary organisation which provides vital support to farmers and their families within the community.
Shortly after 11am, it was to the dairy ring for the gathering of minds and the main event, compered by Kivell’s auctioneer and director Mark Bromell. After the crowds had squeezed into the venue, complete with flags and the odd placard, he began his main address.
After welcoming the attendees, observing the role that the market plays in the farming community and offering those who had ventured to the capital to protest their support, he added: “I am not particularly political but for the first time in my career we are faced with a socialist government. We have had Labour governments before but now we are facing true socialism.
“The distribution of wealth seems a high priority within the incumbent governments agenda and in pursuit of this, some of their policies do appear to be vindictive. The policies appear to be anti-farming, anti-countryside and anti-business.
“You only need to look at Holsworthy Industrial Estate to understand how important farming is for Devon and Cornwall. The majority of businesses on that estate are almost entirely related to agriculture. Like Marsh Barton in Exeter is Europe’s biggest selection of car dealerships, Holsworthy Industrial Estate must be the comparable for tractors. When farming and agriculture suffer, the whole area suffers.
“Our hard-working farmers are the backbone of our rural communities and family farms are the essence. The loss or reduction of our family farming heritage within this area would be devastating. We salute those in London and hope they can bring some sense to bear.”
After Mr Bromell’s address, the microphone was passed to the floor for those in attendance to have their say on the topic in hand.
In a display of cross-Tamar unity, farmer after farmer from Devon and Cornwall took their moment to describe the hardship they feared they would face if the proposed changes to agricultural inheritance tax went through, joined by a smattering of local politicians from both the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, stating their support for the cause in hand.
An hour of speeches later, the event ended with rapturous applause and after, the event organiser, Jay Waylen said: “Today's event was organised for those who wouldn't be able to make it to London, to still be able to come together and show their support, a chance for their voices to still be heard.
“We were blown away by the amount of support we had today, with in excess of over 400 people attending, it just goes to show how worried the farming community are about the changes to inheritance tax and how passionate they are to continue feeding the nation for generations to come.”
She added: “It was an honour to be stood amongst our local farming community today, showing our support.”