This annual event, embraced by communities, retailers, and the public sector alike, is a unique opportunity to highlight the diversity and quality of British food. The fortnight is supported by local communities as well as being backed by most of the major food service organisations and the public sector meaning that schools, hospitals, universities and care homes join pubs and restaurants in celebrating British food. Morrisons is the Official Retail Partner having signed a three-year partnership with the organisers, Love British Food.