We’re still in courgette season.
Vitamin-rich and a great source of fibre, these versatile vegetables are a regular sight in the FareShare South West vans at this time of year.
They grow well in the UK, and can typically be harvested from June right through to the first frosts in October.
As any kitchen gardener will know, one plant can produce an awful lot of courgettes - so farmers and retailers will often find themselves with a surplus.
Try this tasty courgette and red pepper soup to mix up your lunchtime.
Ingredients: 3 courgettes, chopped | 4 red peppers, seeds removed and sliced | 1 onion, chopped | 2 cloves garlic, chopped | 2 tablespoons of butter or oil | veg stock or water | salt and pepper.
Method: In a large pan, fry the onions in the butter/oil on low-medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Add garlic, peppers and courgettes and fry for 2 more minutes. Add stock or water till it reaches 1 cm below the level of the vegetables. Simmer with lid on for 15 minutes, then season to taste. Blend with a hand blender or potato masher.
If you prefer a creamier soup, pour in 150 ml of single cream or 100 ml of milk at the end and stir through.
This is great served with warm bread and butter as the days get cooler – or try toasting pumpkin or sunflower seeds in a dry pan and scatter over the top for some extra crunch.
